ICWW Ikids presents a two-week summer camp that will focus on faith, character, and financial literacy

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Worldwide will present a unique two-week summer camp for ages 8-12, taking place at our Southgate Campus, 1519 Astor Street, July 18th-July 29th from 8:00 am-4:00 pm Monday thru Friday, focusing on Financial Literacy, Faith, Character (P.I.E.R), perseverance integrity, empathy and respect all while having fun and creating friendships that can last a lifetime.

Using "The Culture of Money," written by Bishop De'Andre Salter, a successful founder and private equity investor, your children will acquire tools and knowledge to save and invest money, empowering them to help themselves and others.

iKids Summer Camp cost is $350 per week per child. Registration is required. There are only 25 slots available, so register early to secure your spot at visiticww.com.

"It is not what you do for your children but what you have taught them to do for themselves that makes them successful human beings."
-Anonymous Quote

iKids Summer Camp

