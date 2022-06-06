Impact Church Worldwide Launches Entrepreneurship Training Workshop To Help People Kick-start Their Business Ideas
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titled BUILD, the intensive business training workshop will educate participants on the key components involved in launching a new business, including detailed lessons on developing ideas, creating workable models, building an effective team, etc.
May 13th, 2022: Impact Church Worldwide is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of an entrepreneurship training workshop designed to help people turn their business ideas into reality.
According to Impact Church Worldwide, the new workshop was developed as part of its efforts to equip people with the tools they need to operate their own businesses.
Scheduled to be held on the 11th of June, 2022, the BUILD Workshop will be hosted by Bishop De’Andre Salter between the hours of 10 am and 12 pm at Jeff Works, South Plainfield, New Jersey.
Bishop Salter is a seasoned entrepreneur and private equity investor. The amazing business founder has years of experience running and investing in businesses across several sectors and will share his knowledge with participants to help them transform their ideas into actionable plans in less than 30 days.
“I believe that by activating their entrepreneurial skills, more Christians will be able to effectively spread the gospel and also leave eternal developmental impacts on their society,” says Bishop Salter.
The BUILD Workshop will include a blueprint for developing ideas, building effective teams, defining and outlining marketing strategies, as well as complying with all federal and state legislations.
To ensure an impactful transfer of value, Impact Church Worldwide has announced that only a total of 30 people will be accepted for the workshop, with a registration cost of $30 per participant.
Anyone interested in registering for the BUILD Workshop can do so through the following link: https://visiticww.com/build, or reach out directly to Impact Church Worldwide via the contact info below.
About Impact Church Worldwide
Impact Church Worldwide is dedicated to building disciples of JESUS who lead at home and serve the world. Through practical Bible teaching, small groups, encouraging community, and impactful community outreach, the church guides its members to grow closer to God and lead their families in excellence.
For more information, visit - http://visiticww.com/ or call (908) 822-9990.
###
DeAndre Salter
May 13th, 2022: Impact Church Worldwide is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of an entrepreneurship training workshop designed to help people turn their business ideas into reality.
According to Impact Church Worldwide, the new workshop was developed as part of its efforts to equip people with the tools they need to operate their own businesses.
Scheduled to be held on the 11th of June, 2022, the BUILD Workshop will be hosted by Bishop De’Andre Salter between the hours of 10 am and 12 pm at Jeff Works, South Plainfield, New Jersey.
Bishop Salter is a seasoned entrepreneur and private equity investor. The amazing business founder has years of experience running and investing in businesses across several sectors and will share his knowledge with participants to help them transform their ideas into actionable plans in less than 30 days.
“I believe that by activating their entrepreneurial skills, more Christians will be able to effectively spread the gospel and also leave eternal developmental impacts on their society,” says Bishop Salter.
The BUILD Workshop will include a blueprint for developing ideas, building effective teams, defining and outlining marketing strategies, as well as complying with all federal and state legislations.
To ensure an impactful transfer of value, Impact Church Worldwide has announced that only a total of 30 people will be accepted for the workshop, with a registration cost of $30 per participant.
Anyone interested in registering for the BUILD Workshop can do so through the following link: https://visiticww.com/build, or reach out directly to Impact Church Worldwide via the contact info below.
About Impact Church Worldwide
Impact Church Worldwide is dedicated to building disciples of JESUS who lead at home and serve the world. Through practical Bible teaching, small groups, encouraging community, and impactful community outreach, the church guides its members to grow closer to God and lead their families in excellence.
For more information, visit - http://visiticww.com/ or call (908) 822-9990.
###
DeAndre Salter
Impact Church Worldwide Inc
+1 908-222-9990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Build Workshop