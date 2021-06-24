Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
At The Big Giveaway, NJ Residents Will Be Given Over $1 Million Worth of Household Goods and Appliances

The Big Giveaway is a monthly event where New Jersey residents can get items they need at no cost as they try to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.

In a time when people have lost so much, the goal of The Big Giveaway is to uplift the spirit of our state with radical acts of generosity. We want to knit our community back together again.”
— De'Andre Salter
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey residents are facing unprecedented economic disruption. As a result, many deal with unstable family finances, poor health, rocky relationships, and loads of stress. “In a time when people have lost so much, the goal of The Big Giveaway is to uplift the spirit of our state with radical acts of generosity. We simply want to ease the burden on families and knit our community back together again,” said De’Andre Salter, Senior Pastor at Impact Church in South Plainfield, NJ.

This statewide humanitarian project aims to serve economically marginalized communities who have suffered more than anyone in the past year. These communities include those with income stress, single-parent households, and young adults challenged to rebuild life after COVID in an expensive state. At the Big Giveaway, the doors of Impact Church Worldwide’s fully stocked 5,000 sq. foot warehouse will be opened to the community. Registered participants will get the chance to shop for free and grab as many items that their designated carts can carry - no strings attached. People will be able to shop for appliances, personal care items, tools, children’s toys, and much more. Every registered participant is also entered into a drawing for 5-10 large ticket items such as outdoor and indoor furniture. Registration is free but required for anyone wanting to secure their shopping time slot and be entered into the drawing.

“Moving into a new home can be expensive. At The Big Giveaway, I was able to get hundreds of dollars worth of items that I needed for free,” said Taira Jean- Bart after attending last month’s event. The next Big Giveaway event is on Saturday, June 26th, from 9am – 3pm. People interested in attending should register at www.impact.church/thebiggiveaway. Those interested in volunteering their time to serve the community at this event can also fill out a short interest form on the website.

The Big Giveaway is a monthly outreach event held at Impact Church Worldwide in South Plainfield, NJ, in partnership with The Culture of Money Global Outreach and the Haskins Family Foundation. To learn more, for volunteer opportunities, or to donate, visit www.impactww.church/thebiggiveaway.

