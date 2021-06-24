At The Big Giveaway, NJ Residents Will Be Given Over $1 Million Worth of Household Goods and Appliances

The Big Giveaway Logo Volunteer Assists Family at The Big Giveaway The Big Giveaway Attendee Fills Cart With Free Boxes of Pampers

The Big Giveaway is a monthly event where New Jersey residents can get items they need at no cost as they try to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.

In a time when people have lost so much, the goal of The Big Giveaway is to uplift the spirit of our state with radical acts of generosity. We want to knit our community back together again.” — De'Andre Salter