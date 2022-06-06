Commerce Team Visits SportChassis, Discusses Plans for OIEP Funding

Executives from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce visited SportChassis in Clinton, Okla., to see the company’s facility and discuss how it will utilize funding through the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP). SportChassis was among 123 projects awarded funding through the program from the 2022 application period. The company was awarded $55,000 and will use the funding to increase production of parts manufactured for vehicles manufactured on new chasses.

“I am very proud of the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program and how it supports Oklahoma companies,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “With the funding, companies are diversifying their operations and growing, creating more jobs and investment in our state and offering an incredible ROI on the state’s investment.”

“SportChassis is a prime example of how public/private partnerships can grow the economy. By utilizing the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program, they are not only growing their capabilities, but also creating jobs and investing in their community,” said Rep. Anthony Moore-R, Clinton.

Headquartered and manufactured in Clinton, Okla., SportChassis has been building a high-quality line of heavy-duty pickups with luxury features since 1994. Today, the company offers six different models of trucks with over 100 custom options. According to SportChassis there are nearly 3,500 of its trucks on the road.

OIEP utilizes funds set aside by the Oklahoma Economic Development Pooled Finance Act (62 OS 891.1 et seq). Participating businesses are required to provide quarterly reports verifying employment levels and expenditures, as well as submit verification of purchase and installation of machinery and equipment. The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/OIEP.

Pictured: [L to R] Jon Chiappe, Oklahoma Department of Commerce; Representative Anthony Moore, R-Clinton; General Brent Wright, Oklahoma Department of Commerce; Steven Bratcher, Oklahoma Department of Commerce; Brian Aneshansley, SportChassis LLC