Shea Radiance Expands Retail Reach in Over 100 Wegmans Stores

We are thrilled to have Shea Radiance products launched in 106 Wegmans stores. Wegmans' commitment to featuring diverse and local brands makes this a great partnership.” — Funlayo Alabi, Co-Founder of Shea Radiance

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shea Radiance is expanding its retail reach and launching in over 100 Wegmans stores across the northeast region of the United States on June 6. Shea Radiance is a vegan hair and bodycare brand offering hand-crafted, all-natural products made with shea butter sourced directly from women-run cooperatives in West Africa. At Wegmans, the brand will start selling two core body products, Whipped Shea Butter and Nourishing Body Cream.

Shea Radiance’s Whipped Shea Butter ($13.99) is a rich, mousse textured butter, whipped with skin-soothing colloidal oatmeal and rice bran oil. It diminishes the appearance of stretch marks, soothes dry and eczema-prone skin, is great for growing pregnant bellies, is safe to use on babies’ gentle skin, and is perfect for daily use. The eight-ounce product size and all scents, Citrus Blossom, Lavender Bliss, and Unscented will be available at Wegmans. The Nourishing Body Cream ($11.99) is a smooth cream, much thicker than a lotion that easily absorbs and is packed with a high percentage of shea butter plus other nourishing emollients and extracts. It deeply hydrates and moisturizes the skin, softens dry hands and calloused feet, provides eczema and sunburn relief, and is gentle enough for use on babies. The eight-ounce product size and scent, Lavender Bliss will be available at Wegmans.

The family company, Wegmans is a regional supermarket chain with 107 stores across New York Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. It is one of the largest private companies in the United States. Wegmans raises the bar on the shopping experience: the best quality, a spectacular abundance of choice, beautiful stores and displays, and in addition to food, household items usually found in a supermarket such as health, and beauty care products including cosmetics, bath, and body.

About Shea Radiance:

Shea Radiance creates vegan, all-natural body and hair care products inspired by the traditional uses of unrefined shea butter. The co-founders started making products in their kitchen to solve their family’s dry skin problems since both of their sons have very dry and eczema-prone skin when they found shea butter to be the ultimate healing balm. The woman-owned brand sources shea butter directly from women-run cooperatives in West Africa to create economic access through trade which also allows for control over the supply chain. Grounded in the spirit of community, everything Shea Radiance does is rooted in creating a positive and enduring impact for their customers, women suppliers, and our planet including their commitment to a global community. By combining inspiration with science and an unconventional formulation process they create handcrafted products that influence the way we care for ourselves, others, and communities. Since day one, Shea Radiance is creating beauty solutions that produce the results everyone counts on, the daily pampering they deserve, and the natural beauty they embody. Because simple, pure ingredients make the best products, the brand blends only the finest all-natural ingredients and a scoop of love in their handcrafted beauty products. Shea Radiance’s body line includes soaps, creams, and butters, in a variety of scents. After debuting with a line of bodycare products sold online at www.shearadiance.com in 2005, Shea Radiance has expanded to haircare items for all textures that cleanse, condition, detangle, moisturize, and style. Since then the brand keeps increasing its retail footprint and is sold at Amazon, Thrive, and Whole Foods.