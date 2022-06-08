Jumpstart Foundry Announces Record-Breaking Spring 2022 Cohort

Jumpstart Foundry’s first round of 2022 investments marks record-breaking growth for the firm

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based healthcare VC firm Jumpstart Foundry, one of the most active firms of its kind nationally, announces today its largest cohort to date. The 18 companies included in the JSF Spring 2022 Cohort were chosen from the nearly 200 companies that applied for consideration. The firm will select a second and final 2022 cohort for investment later this year.

The innovative solutions presented by each company in the cohort cover a wide array of focus areas, including preventative care, cell research, AI and machine learning, and more.

“As we sit more than two years after the outbreak of COVID-19, the need for innovation in healthcare has never been more urgent,” said Doug Edwards, Jumpstart Foundry’s Interim Managing Director and Jumpstart Health Investors CEO. “In 2022, we are positioned to invest our largest Jumpstart Foundry fund in founders who, like us, have set out to make something better in healthcare. We are thrilled this spring to add 18 companies to the Foundry portfolio. Each of these companies represents strong diversity, passionate founders and teams, and evidence that the movement for better healthcare in America is coming.”

Each JSF cohort company receives an investment of $150,000 via standard post-money SAFE notes. Additionally, the 18 startups will be onboarded into Jumpstart Foundry’s exclusive program for healthcare entrepreneurs, Jumpstart Insight. Through this program, founders are provided the opportunity to sharpen their business management and leadership skills while also gaining a deeper understanding of healthcare industry dynamics.

Jumpstart Foundry is a healthcare-focused private investment firm based in Nashville, TN, and has been reported as one of Tennessee’s most active venture capital firms.

Learn more about Jumpstart Foundry’s Spring 2022 Cohort and see descriptions of each company here.

If you are an early-stage founder in the healthcare space and would like to learn more about applying for funding from Jumpstart Foundry, visit their application page.