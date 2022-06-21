Top-Selling Edibles Brand RR Brothers Launches Latin-American Inspired Product Line Catri

Roberto Laposse, CEO and co-founder of RR Brothers, brings confectionery expertise to the cannabis market delivering complex flavor profiles with new product line, Catri.

Catri THC-infused gummies are now available in nine different flavors for recreational and medical purchase at Sticky Saguaro, Ponderosa, The Mint, JARS, Nature's Wonder, Green Pharms, Kind Meds, and Oasis dispensaries throughout Arizona.