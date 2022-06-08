Avamere at Newberg Earns Bronze Quality Award from AHCA
Avamere at Newberg received the 2022 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
NEWBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avamere at Newberg received the 2022 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
— Lisa Vincent, Executive Director of Avamere at Newberg
The award recognizes recipients for developing a foundation to begin a journey of continuous quality improvement, based on the Baldridge Excellence Framework.
“This incredible award showcases what I know to be true for our team: we value quality care,” stated Lisa Vincent, Executive Director of Avamere at Newberg. “Thank you to my dedicated team members for continually providing outstanding service to our residents.”
Avamere at Newberg is one of seven bronze recipients in Oregon this year.
“This award is a true testament to our team’s commitment to quality care,” stated Sarah Silva, President of Avamere Communities. “I’m proud of our team for their commitment to living our core value ‘quality that is obvious’ and enhancing lives of our deserving seniors.”
Jennifer Svoboda, Director of Standards, assisted the team through the award preparation and application process, as she has done for other Avamere teams since 2019.
“I extend a big congratulations to our Avamere at Newberg team for their exceptional work,” Svoboda stated. “This award is a testament to hard work and dedication to quality. The bronze award is the first step in the Baldridge Quality Award process. It proves they have the systems and procedures in place for quality care, and that our team is providing the quality care our residents deserve.”
Discover more at Avamere at Newberg at AvamereAtNewberg.com.
About Avamere Communities
Avamere Communities, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care, span six states with 28 locations. The team serves seniors with a mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve,” guided by their seven core values.
Discover more at AvamereCommunities.com. For press inquiries, email press@avamere.com.
