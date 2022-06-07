Ocean-Front Estate with Private Beach in Martha’s Vineyard to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

1005 Main Street | Tisbury, Martha's Vineyard, MA Seamless entertaining indoors and out beside the Atlantic Completely unobstructed ocean views and a private beach Massive freshly-painted deck with maximum ocean views Ideally-located at the northern tip of Martha’s Vineyard

In cooperation with Ryan Knoechelman of ROVI Homes, 1005 Main Street, Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard will auction in July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible waterfront awaits at 1005 Main Street, where an ocean-front nine-bedroom estate with a private beach beacons from Martha’s Vineyard. The property will auction in July via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Ryan Knoechelman of ROVI Homes. Currently listed for $11.6 million, with a reserve of $8.5 million. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 7-14 July, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“The estate is full of countless traditional windows, all framing the incomparable views of the Atlantic Ocean. Not only does the property boast a 270-degree ocean view, but it features its own private beach below”, shared Ryan Knoechelman, Listing Agent at ROVI Homes. “This is truly a very rare offering and the property and location are unmatched. I am excited for a successful auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions”.

At the northernmost tip of Martha’s Vineyard sits an estate with 270-degree unobstructed ocean views. The estate is a 5,050 square feet of traditional and countless windows, most framing the Atlantic beyond. Its unique character presents the perfect venue for entertaining both indoors and out. A painted deck, positioned between the house itself and the private beach below, gives the impression of total privacy with a maximized oceanfront view. Verdant landscaping extends the entire 0.83-acre parcel. Start each morning in the bright kitchen, by the island or in the breakfast nook. Wander the length of the beach below. Enjoy an alfresco lunch in the outdoor dining area with its unbeatable views, especially at sunset. If you wish to venture off of the property, Vineyard Haven’s village is just an easy walk away with its many shops and restaurants.

Vineyard Haven, the year-round port of entry for all of Martha’s Vineyard, is a charming village with incredible energy. With its harbor, working waterfront, and ocean views, it’s no surprise that Vineyard Haven is the island’s commercial hub. From your own front door, the mile-long Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District stretches down Main Street. Eclectic galleries, one-of-a-kind shops, and restaurants create a vibrant atmosphere close enough to explore on foot. Tisbury’s neighbor, Oak Bluffs, boasts scenic Circuit Avenue with its own collection of shopping and dining options to discover. Visit the Flying Horses Carousel, the oldest operating carousel in America, before exploring historic hotspot “the Campground” one block over, with its gingerbread-style homes. Ferry services from New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts make for convenient access by sea. Jet further still via Cape Cod Gateway Airport in nearby Hyannis.

1005 Main Street is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

