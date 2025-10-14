2,000+ Acres in the Hampton Island Preserve on Georgia’s Pristine Coast Set to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Signature Davis Love III Golf Course Through Historic Rice Fields 2,082 Acres of Coastal Maritime Forest and Salt Marsh Preserve Two Luxury Spas and 16-Acre Working Organic Farm Located with Hampton Island Preserve Award-Winning Equestrian Center with 12-Stall Reclaimed Wood Barn

The most significant private holdings in the Southeastern United States, to auction in cooperation with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

From its award-winning equestrian center to dual spa facilities, this estate has drawn celebrity interest for its combination of privacy, elegance, and extraordinary natural beauty.” — Chase Mizell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 2,000 acres within the Hampton Island Preserve, an unparalleled legacy estate along Georgia’s coastal plain, is set to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed at $52.2 million in cooperation with Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, the Preserve is an extraordinary enclave representing one of the most significant private holdings in the Southeastern United States with world-class amenities and boundless potential for resort development, private estate creation, or conservation investment. Bidding will open on 6 November and culminate on 14 November via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Accessible via private bridge, boat, seaplane, or helicopter, the 2,082+/- -acre parcel within the Hampton Island Preserve unfolds across diverse landscapes, encompassing maritime forest, salt marsh, and storied Lowcountry terrain. The Preserve offers a rare convergence of natural splendor and boundless potential, with a signature Davis Love III golf course that weaves through historic rice fields, an award-winning equestrian center, dual luxury spa facilities, and a 16-acre working organic farm. More than 12 miles of tidal marshes and waterways create an immersive connection to both land and water.

"This offering in the renowned Hampton Island Preserve is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that combines unmatched natural beauty with world-class amenities and flexible potential for private estate, resort, or conservation-minded development," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "Its seclusion, accessibility, and iconic features make it a property that resonates with discerning buyers seeking the ultimate coastal legacy estate."

"Few properties offer the level of exclusivity and luxury that Hampton Island Preserve provides," said listing agent Chase Mizell. "From its award-winning equestrian center to dual spa facilities, this estate has drawn celebrity interest for its combination of privacy, elegance, and extraordinary natural beauty. It’s a place where legendary gatherings and coastal adventures coexist seamlessly."

The estate’s built environment celebrates Lowcountry heritage and architectural integrity throughout multiple guest cottages and gathering spaces crafted from reclaimed materials. The 6,612+/- square-foot equestrian barn features 12 stalls and a climate-controlled tack room, surrounded by miles of riding trails that wind through forest, open pastures, and fish-stocked ponds. Wellness takes center stage with two distinct spa experiences—the Treehouse Spa, suspended in a treetop setting with panoramic nature views, and the Herbal Treatment Spa, nestled within the island’s organic farm.

The Harvest Lake Farm anchors the agricultural core of the property, with 16 acres of cultivated farmland, a two-story reclaimed-wood barn, and an educational center promoting sustainable living. For water enthusiasts, more than a dozen miles of tidal salt marshes and riverfront offer endless recreation.

“With its sweeping landscapes and vast acreage, Hampton Island Preserve offers an unmatched level of serenity and grandeur along coastal Georgia,” stated the seller. “It’s the ultimate retreat for those who value space, exclusivity, and connection to nature.”

Situated in Riceboro, Coastal Georgia, just 35 minutes south of historic Savannah, the Preserve provides seamless access to both seclusion and sophistication. The surrounding region features championship golf courses, barrier islands, and abundant wildlife preserves ideal for nature enthusiasts. Nearby Fort McAllister State Park showcases scenic marshlands along the Ogeechee River, while the area’s coastal lifestyle blends Lowcountry elegance with outdoor adventure. From kayaking through tidal creeks to exploring moss-draped maritime forests, and from fine dining in Savannah to the serenity of private island living, Hampton Island Preserve offers a perfect balance of privacy, access, and authenticity.

Hampton Island Preserve has attracted high-profile owners and notable moments, including serving as the wedding site for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, highlighting its appeal as an iconic and private coastal estate.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits to Infinite Views.



As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

