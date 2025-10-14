Concierge Auctions and Forbes Global Properties Announce Lineup for Inaugural Global Sale

Showcasing top luxury properties from across the globe, the sale exclusively features Forbes Global Properties’ most distinguished member offerings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, and Forbes Global Properties, an international network of selected real estate brokerages that connects buyers and sellers to the world’s most exceptional properties, is pleased to present the lineup for its inaugural sale. Online bidding will take place through 7 November on conciergeauctions.com.

The event marks a major milestone in the collaboration between two of the most influential forces in the luxury real estate space since announcing their alliance in March 2025, exclusively featuring distinguished member offerings totaling over US$50 million.

The lineup includes:

Villa Fleur d’Eau, Versoix, Geneva, Switzerland

154 Route de Suisse

Nestled on the banks of Lake Geneva, this sumptuous 18th-century mansion, known as Villa Fleur d'Eau, sits within a meticulously landscaped 12,125-square-meter park. An extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of Switzerland's most historically significant properties, the estate is best known as the venue of the 1985 Geneva Summit between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev. Beautifully reimagined as sophisticated commercial spaces, commanding breathtaking views of Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc from its elevated position, the property's sophisticated office configuration offers flexibility for international buyers seeking prestigious commercial space, while the mansion's residential heritage suggests future possibilities for Swiss nationals or residents. Listed at 23M CHF (US$28.8 million), the estate is offered in cooperation with Nathalie Assir of FGP Swiss + Alps, with starting bids expected to range between 6M-12M CHF. Images may be viewed here with credit to Concierge Auctions.

Wailea, Maui, Hawaii

194 East Panana Place

A tranquil modern sanctuary within Wailea Kialoa’s exclusive gated enclave, this sophisticated contemporary residence showcases the pinnacle of contemporary Hawaii luxury through seamless indoor-outdoor living, Pacific vistas, and resort-style amenities. Listed for $3.75 million, the estate is offered in cooperation with co-listing agent Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life, with starting bids anticipated to range between $2 million to $3 million. Images may be viewed here with credit to 360 Productions LLC.

North Shore Maui, Paia, Hawaii

21 Kaulua Place

An extraordinary North Shore Maui estate where luxury meets oceanfront living in the bohemian enclave of Paia, this intelligently designed residence offers sweeping views of both the Pacific Ocean and West Maui mountains, along with a private beachfront setting with direct ocean access. Originally listed for $7.5 million, the estate is offered in cooperation with co-listing agent Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life, with starting bids anticipated to range between $4 million to $5.5 million. Images may be viewed here with credit to Just Pended Hawaii.

West Maui, Hawaii

5163 and 5157 Lower Honoapiilani Road

Two exceptional oceanfront estates, selling collectively or separately, unite to present this unprecedented West Maui opportunity spanning over half an acre along the island's emerald Napili coastline. These architectural masterpieces showcase extraordinary aquatic design elements, direct ocean access, and versatile living arrangements. Listed for $11.5 million collectively, or separately for $5.85 million (5157 Lower Honoapiilani Road) and $5.95 million (5163 Lower Honoapiilani Road), the properties are offered in cooperation with Greg Burns of Hawaii Life. Bids are anticipated to range between $5.5 million to $8.5 million together, or between $3 million to $4.5 million each separately. Images may be viewed here with credit to Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions has a proven track record of success with Forbes Global Properties members, including most recently, the record $28.56 million sale of ‘Casa En Maui’ listed by Hawaii Life, which when closed will be the highest this year on Maui. As the auction provider of choice for Forbes Global Properties, Concierge Auctions brings the opportunity for agents to offer an accelerated sales model alongside traditional listing strategies particularly valuable in the ultra-luxury space where global reach and certainty of sale are paramount.

“Our alliance with Forbes Global Properties is a strategic union of vision and reach,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “This inaugural sale demonstrates the power of combining world-class marketing with the urgency and transparency of auction to accelerate outcomes for luxury property sellers around the globe.”

“Together with Concierge Auctions, we are providing our members and their clients access to a powerful platform that delivers unmatched visibility and results,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “This inaugural sale is only the beginning of what promises to be a highly impactful collaboration.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Concierge Auctions partners with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Forbes Global Properties

Led by the world’s foremost independent residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive real estate partner of Forbes. Our members connect discerning buyers and sellers of the most exceptional properties worldwide. Leveraging Forbes’s worldwide reach and digital monthly audience of more than 167 million, our listings tell the stories that make our properties unique. Established in 2020, our invitation-only network spans more than 600 locations and comprises over 20,000 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.

