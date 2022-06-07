Formaspace Contract Welcomes NeoCon 2022 Attendees to New Merchandise Mart Showroom

MKR by Q Design MKR - SHLTR DiversiForm Formaspace Contract Showroom 11-124 ZigZag Table

The Formaspace Contract showroom at the Chicago Merchandise Mart (Suite 11-124) will feature the new MKR office collection in partnership with Q Design.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace executives welcome the A&D community, dealerships, students, and all custom furniture enthusiasts to view its latest furniture collections at the Formaspace Contract showroom on the 11th floor of the Chicago Merchandise Mart (Suite 11-124), which will open its doors on June 13, 2022, as part of the NeoCon 2022 international furniture exposition.New this year is the MKR furniture line, a collaborative effort from the strategic partnership between Q Design and Formaspace Contract. The MKR line encompasses furniture solutions for both indoors and outdoors to address the new landscape of the hybrid office and flexible work environments.Rick Joutras, the Design Director at Q Design, says, “We are very excited about the MKR product line for several reasons. First, MKR delivers on the needs of today’s workplace demands by offering maximum flexibility thanks to its parametric architecture. Secondly, MKR differentiates itself with an honest, true, and compelling aesthetic – blending the rugged and bare hallmarks of industrial stylings with the nuanced contemporary traits of contract furniture.Leveraging Formaspace’s expert craftsmanship in the industrial aesthetic, the MKR series is the next phase in Formaspace’s evolution as a contract furniture manufacturer, and we could not be more proud of our partnership and collaboration with the outstanding team at Formaspace.”In addition to the new MKR line, Formaspace will showcase its unique capabilities as a custom American-made furniture manufacturer by presenting a broad range of applications for different markets.According to Frank Bucher, President of Formaspace, “Formaspace has made a significant capital investment in equipment to enhance our manufacturing capabilities. This new equipment has allowed us to expand our product offering in multiple categories and vertical markets and has allowed us to provide a deeper statement of line with existing products. We will be showcasing many of these new enhanced capabilities as part of our NeoCon 2022 showroom.”At the Formaspace Contract showroom, life sciences based products will be featured. These include the company’s latest solutions for wet and tech laboratories, the modular Formaspace FLX workbench, a component welded, steel-framed lab bench system that ships in a knocked-down flat pack for lower cost shipping. FLX also makes onsite installation easier thanks to its centralized wire management and service line hookups that connect through a unique overhead system.Other Formaspace furniture applications on display will include a custom conference table and credenza, the multipurpose, multi-environment Diversiform space divider that provides privacy and space division with a multitude of finish and material options, as well as the Zig Zag, a multipurpose piece designed as bench seating, a planter, and a standing height worksurface – an all-in-one design that is suitable for both seated and standing work either indoors or outdoors.“As we welcome everyone back to the first June NeoCon after a few years hiatus, we are excited to celebrate and introduce our new permanent space on the 11th floor of the Chicago Merchandise Mart,” says Claire Redsun, Formaspace Contract Vice President of Sales. “We would like to invite NeoCon attendees to join us for a happy hour reception with complimentary drinks on Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.”Attendees are also welcome to enter a contest to win a new e-bike by posting photos taken at the Formaspace Contract showroom (11-124) on Instagram and tagging them with @FormaspaceContract.To learn more about the Formaspace Contract showroom and the Formaspace presence at NeoCon 2022, visit https://formaspacecontract.com/neocon/2022 Formaspace Contract is an international manufacturer of custom contract furniture located in Austin, Texas. Since 1981, the company has developed unique expertise in mass-producing custom furniture solutions for the laboratory and industrial sectors. Today the company brings its 40 years of customization know-how to the contract furniture market, serving the corporate, government, hospitality, education, life sciences, and resi-mercial markets. All Formaspace products are designed, engineered, and built-in America and are ideally suited for multi-use, multi-environment applications.Custom is the new standard at Formaspace Contract.To learn more about Formaspace Contract solutions or to find a sales representative near you, please visit https://formaspacecontract.com/about-us

