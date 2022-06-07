Attorney General Yost Works to Refocus Conversation About Elder Abuse Toward Prevention

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The issue of elder abuse affects us all, which is why Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is encouraging Ohioans to register for a free webinar focused on empowering and protecting those 60 and older.

“A Strong and Just Ohio: Reframing the Elder Abuse Discussion” – to be presented June 22 by the attorney general’s Elder Abuse Commission – will explore ways to generate a sense of collective responsibility, elevate the issue of elder abuse on the public agenda, and develop systemic solutions.

“My office goes after the bad guys who neglect Ohio’s older adults, but we also work hard to prevent this underreported problem,” Yost said. “Reframing the discussion of elder abuse will help all Ohioans thrive as we age.”

The webinar, featuring Julie Schoen and Alycia Ciseros of the National Center on Elder Abuse, is open to the public, but registration is required.

The event will follow on the heels of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed annually on June 15 and created by the nonprofit International Network for Prevention of Elder Abuse and the United Nations’ World Health Organization.

By 2030, according to U.N. estimates, people 60 or older are expected to total 1.4 billion worldwide, surpassing the youth population.

For information about the Elder Abuse Commission or to get help for a victim of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, call the Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515.

