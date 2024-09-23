Submit Release
Former Zoo Director of Purchasing Sentenced in Fraud Case

(DELAWARE, Ohio) — A former purchasing agent for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was sentenced to 60 days in jail today for enriching himself as part of a broader scheme that defrauded the zoo of at least $2.3 million, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

“The getaway driver is just as guilty as the bank robbers inside,” Yost said. “Today’s sentence delivers much-needed accountability for another player in the scheme to rip off taxpayers and the zoo.”

Tracy Murnane was sentenced today to 60 days in jail and three years of probation. His sentence also includes a $5,000 fine.

In addition to today’s sentence, Murnane has paid $11,000 in civil restitution to the zoo and $90,000 in criminal restitution to the zoo and the state of Ohio.  

Murnane pleaded guilty on July 8, 2024, to six felony charges, including grand theft, forgery and telecommunications fraud. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors related to the transfers of vehicle titles.

Murnane is among four zoo executives indicted after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Auditor’s Office found that zoo funds were misused for personal gain.

A fifth defendant, Grant Bell, who worked with Murnane as a purchasing assistant, pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was sentenced on Sept. 9 to two years of probation and ordered to pay $8,554.61 in criminal restitution.

In a sentencing memo filed with the court, prosecutors noted that while Murnane profited from the scheme to defraud the zoo, he ultimately cooperated with investigators and was prepared to testify against the former executives indicted in the scheme.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Section led the prosecution at the request of Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel.

