Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Seeks Public Assistance Locating Suspect

(CLEVELAND) — The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect facing 17 felony charges involving human trafficking, drug trafficking and firearms.

Harry Randolph, 49, was indicted on Sept. 18 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on six felony counts related to human trafficking, including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution. He also is charged with seven felony counts related to drug trafficking, including drug possession and corrupting another with drugs.

Three months earlier, in June, Randolph was indicted in Cuyahoga County on four felony counts involving possessing a weapon under disability and receiving stolen property.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received information that Randolph, also known as “Damon,” “Chip” and “Twin,” was operating a human-trafficking ring and is known to frequent Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, New York City and Atlanta.

Randolph’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about his location or with information about the case is urged to contact the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, organized under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and includes the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Ashtabula Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, Conneaut Police Department, East Cleveland Police Department, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff's Office, MetroHealth Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Newburgh Heights Police Department, North Olmsted Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – OIG Office of Investigations, Warrensville Heights Police Department, Westlake Police Department and Willoughby Police Department.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

