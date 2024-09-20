Mahoning Valley Man Charged with Human Trafficking and Rape

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — An investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force has led to the indictment of a Youngstown man on rape and human trafficking charges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced today.

Nicholas Yansin Felder, 24, was indicted in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Thursday on nine charges:

One count of rape (F1)

One count of trafficking in persons (F1)

Two counts of compelling prostitution (F1, F3)

One count of commercial exploitation of a minor (F3)

Three counts of corrupting another with drugs (F2, F4)

One count of assault (M1)

Felder is currently incarcerated on unrelated weapons charges.

Investigators with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force say Felder advertised a juvenile victim for sex on multiple escort websites. He also is accused of arranging meetups between the victim and adult males in which he facilitated forced sex and kept the proceeds for himself. In addition, the indictment alleges that Felder raped the victim after providing narcotics.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The task force includes representatives from the Austintown Police Department, Youngstown Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Investigative Unit, East Palestine Police Department, Adult Parole Authority, Warren Police Department and Salem Police Department.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

