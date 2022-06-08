CloudAtlas Enables Remote Work through Migration to Azure Virtual Desktop
This, along with other new CloudAtlas capabilities, allows organizations to focus on strategy rather than analysis, accelerating and streamlining the journey to the cloud.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a global ISV and cloud solutions provider specializing in accelerating and managing digital transformation and modernization, cybersecurity, compliance, and cost in the cloud, is excited to announce Azure Virtual Desktop analysis, assessment, and reporting. The CloudAtlas platform scans IT infrastructure data to generate a detailed roadmap to virtualization utilizing Azure Virtual Desktop.
According to Gartner, 48% of employees are expected to work remotely post-pandemic.* With remote work now mainstream, many organizations are looking to desktop virtualization as a solution. However, without the proper planning a remote work environment can quickly get expensive or create security vulnerabilities. CloudAtlas assesses existing IT infrastructure data to perform automated analysis and generate a plan for migration to Azure Virtual Desktop. Machine- and user-level details are used to create a deployment plan with consideration for peak usage to provide maximum agility. Users are then grouped based on usage to prioritize migration and achieve the largest cost savings. Output includes detailed cost breakdowns by compute, storage, networking, and more to enable evaluation of different pricing models and total cost of ownership with a comparison of current and future costs and ROI. These insights and opportunities are quickly delivered to decision makers to simplify the assessment and planning of migration to Azure Virtual Desktop.
An Azure Virtual Desktop environment allows users to access workspaces via the device of their choosing while reducing licensing and infrastructure costs, mitigating potential interruptions from on-premises downtime, and simplifying IT management. UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform simplifies and accelerates the analysis, planning and migration processes and ensures that the most cost-effective and compliant path is discovered based on an organization’s unique infrastructure and business needs.
“Today, many companies are considering new ways of working and assessing how to bring resilience to their organization, including the capability of providing a secure, remote desktop experience for employees, accessible from anywhere. CloudAtlas helps businesses quickly identify the best Azure Virtual Desktop migration option and provides a clear plan and cloud roadmap tailored to business needs,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-founder and CTO. “This, along with other new CloudAtlas capabilities, allows organizations to focus on strategy rather than analysis, accelerating and streamlining the journey to the cloud.”
*Source: Gartner: Future of Work Trends Post-COVID-19
