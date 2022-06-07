Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey – America’s Fastest-Growing News Show – Celebrates its First Year on TYT

Indisputable billboards will be visible in a city near you!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYT (TYT.com) - America’s largest progressive news network - today announced a new billboard campaign in 10 cities celebrating Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey being named “America’s Fastest Growing Television News Show” by The Hicks Evaluation Group. The show beat CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News shows to earn the distinction. Their evaluation* looked at national news programs based on audience growth, social media views and engagement, and multi-platform variables."The success of Indisputable highlights how hungry people are for truth, precise commentary and relevant news. There will always be something special about truth, and we are committed to delivering truth daily," said Dr. Richey. The billboards will be visible in 10 cities across the country in tandem with TYT’s 20th Anniversary celebration and Indisputable celebrating its one year anniversary on TYT.Part of the billboard campaign will feature engagement with TYT’s audience, encouraging them to take photos with the billboard using social media. The billboards will run for 30 days in these cities:Times Square, New York City, New YorkLos Angeles, CaliforniaAtlanta, GeorgiaMiami, FloridaHouston, TexasLas Vegas, NevadaJacksonville, FloridaMemphis, TennesseeConyers, GeorgiaJackson, MississippiTYT founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said, "Indisputable is the hottest show on the planet. Rashad truly lives up to his show's name, both his arguments and his numbers are indisputable!"In addition to the billboard campaign, Indisputable celebrates one year with several exciting launches lined up for the audience. To commemorate the milestone, there will be new Indisputable merchandise released in ShopTYT and YouTube Channel Membership for the show, offering members-only perks like badges, emojis, access to special content, and more. This is in addition to the membership available on TYT.com. In addition, the show will extend to 90 minutes in response to audience demand.TYT’s Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “Indisputable’s meteoric rise to ‘America’s Fastest Growing News Show on Television’ is a testament to Dr. Richey’s authenticity, the trusted connection he has made with his audience, and the quality of the content. That this show’s reporting has also galvanized positive social change… well, that right there is the embodiment of TYT’s mission.”In comparison to shows on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, and Fox Business, the Hicks Evaluation Group’s study found that Indisputable is the fastest growing television news show in America based on traditional and new media methods of content distribution and consumption. The study found Indisputable averaged:YouTube: Indisputable averaged 18 million views per month, nearly 1 billion impressions, and 7 million watch hours within the 6-month survey timeframe.Facebook: 25.3 million viewers a month, 263 million minutes of watch time, and 8.1 million audience engagement total.Combined linear, cable, OTT and podcast: 43.6 million viewers a month.Since the show’s launch Indisputable has welcomed guests such as: Senator Jon Ossoff, Killer Mike, Congressional candidate Nina Turner, filmmaker Michael Moore, and many others. On Indisputable, Dr. Richey delivers insightful commentary on the top news stories of the day, and debates conservative-leaning guests in the segment ‘The Bullpen.’ Most recently, he engaged in a highly viewed debate against conservative Charlie Kirk. Additionally, Indisputable exposes people caught on camera weaponizing their privilege while discussing the dangerous consequences of their actions in his regular segment ‘I Wish a Karen Would.’For more information, visit TYT.com.About TYTTYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for News and Media. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was recognized with the People’s Voice Webby Award in News and Politics. In 2021, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Additionally, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was recognized as the fastest growing TV news show by the Hicks Evaluation group. Dr. Richey was most recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2021. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more.TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL and more.TYT is also available as a podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.

