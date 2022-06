AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Best Colleges & Universities in Washington for 2022

What are the top colleges and universities in Washington? See where AcademicInfluence.com ranks them in a variety of categories… (Image credit: Tacoma, Washington, USA downtown skyline by Sean Pavone, Getty Images Pro, Canva Pro License)

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top colleges & universities in Washington get an updated ranking for 2022 in the AcademicInfluence.com series “The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA.” The updated series includes rankings that cover multiple categories of higher education institutions in the state of Washington.

Best Colleges & Universities in Washington for 2022

Students can access a number of category rankings of Washington colleges & universities to fit their needs:

• 5 Research Universities

• 42 Liberal Arts Colleges & Universities

• 8 Graduate Schools

• 32 Public Colleges & Universities

• 15 Private Colleges & Universities

• 8 Christian Colleges & Universities

• 27 Small Colleges & Universities (fewer than 5,000 students)

• 35 Affordable Colleges (below $20,000/year)

• 33 Community Colleges

• 10 Top-ranked Online Colleges

For many students, attending an in-state college or university continues to provide tuition benefits. The cost advantages they receive from attending a school in their state may be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. The convenience of a school within driving distance also factors into costs by providing locals with commuting as an alternative to expensive on-campus housing.

“Students today want more value from their college choices, which is why choosing an in-state education continues to be attractive. Rising costs are a staple of daily news stories. We want to shift the focus off expensive out-of-state schools and onto the best in-state schools each state has to offer its students,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Which colleges & universities in Washington rank among the best overall?

(Listed alphabetically)

• Bellevue College (Bellevue)

• Central Washington University (Ellensburg)

• City University of Seattle (Seattle)

• Columbia Basin College (Pasco)

• DigiPen Institute of Technology (Redmond)

• Eastern Washington University (Cheney)

• Evergreen State College (Olympia)

• Gonzaga University (Spokane)

• Highline College (Des Moines)

• Pacific Lutheran University (Tacoma)

• Peninsula College (Port Angeles)

• Saint Martin's University (Lacey)

• Seattle Central College (Seattle)

• Seattle Pacific University (Seattle)

• Seattle University (Seattle)

• University of Puget Sound (Tacoma)

• University of Washington (Seattle)

• University of Washington Bothell (Bothell)

• University of Washington Tacoma (Tacoma)

• Walla Walla University (College Place)

• Washington State University (Pullman)

• Wenatchee Valley College (Wenatchee)

• Western Washington University (Bellingham)

• Whitman College (Walla Walla)

• Whitworth University (Spokane)

Baseline eligibility for selection: four-year undergraduate degree offerings and full accreditation. Visit the link above to see where these schools rank, along with additional details about each school, as well as rankings of all other Washington colleges & universities.

In addition to comprehensive Washington rankings, AcademicInfluence.com also provides students with updated U.S. rankings for colleges & universities:

The 50 Best Universities in the United States for 2022

For even greater customization, students can filter results to meet 24 personalized criteria through the Custom College Rankings at the AcademicInfluence.com site.

Why do the rankings from AcademicInfluence.com outperform those from other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that measures a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, and Semantic Scholar, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a map of academic influence that provides students with reliable ranking results. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced technology.

“At a time when college rankings are under increasing scrutiny, AcademicInfluence.com stands behind our tech-driven rankings. Unlike some ranking sites, we’re not dependent on older, more subjective, and more game-able processes. We’ve pioneered better rankings for a better education,” says Macosko. “Not only will students find our rankings superior, but they’ll also benefit from our many helpful guides and our college selection tools. This collection of best-in-class resources is why students from around the world come to AcademicInfluence.com to find answers to their college-search questions.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.