SCUTI AND NUKEBOX JOIN FORCES TO BRING BRAND-FUELED REWARDS IN-GAME
Nukebox joins Scuti’s rapidly expanding list of game makers that allow players to shop and earn rewards with real-world value
This is a landmark time for games, and we are seeing the relationship between brands, players, and the games they play reach a pivotal point in the games industry.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the player rewards, and gCommerce marketplace, has partnered with Nukebox Studios Games to allow players of the successful Food Truck Chef game to purchase physical goods from the Scuti marketplace and earn brand-fueled rewards with each purchase. With Epik as the ‘minting’ partner, players will also be able to purchase NFTs directly through Scuti to add tradeable utility to their game experience.
— Nicholas Longano (Scuti CEO)
Nukebox is one of India’s leading mobile games studios, focused on building original free-to-play IPs for the global audience. Its games have enjoyed millions of app store downloads and include hits such as Room Flip™ and Food Truck Chef™. Food Truck Chef, Google’s “Best Game of 2017,” has enjoyed over 30 million downloads and has been in the top 100 grossing charts since its launch.
Amit Hardi, CEO of Nukebox Studios, said, “Our goal is to provide our players with a more engaging reward system. Scuti’s curated shopping experience does just that and opens up a whole new avenue where in-game rewards become tangible.”
Scuti’s state-of-the-art retention and conversion platform allow game makers to tap into the $5 trillion online commerce market without disrupting gameplay. Through Scuti, Nukebox’s players will be rewarded for every engagement, both in their game and through Scuti in the game lobby. With Scuti, players can purchase curated products from top brands, earning Scuti$ with every engagement. Game developers can monetize and retain players, whether it’s a nascent launch or a mature game like Food Truck Chef, through the Scuti platform.
Scuti powers player rewards and 'playability, while helping game developers and publishers optimize retention and conversion and giving brands an intimate connection with the most coveted demographics.
“Until now, Scuti has only been engaging players from their game lobby, serving hundreds of thousands with our gCommerce and rewards marketplace,” said Nicholas Longano, Scuti CEO and Founder. “Food Truck Chef will enable players to earn Scuti rewards from within their game, and these rewards will provide all players with the added value of being exchangeable for physical goods.”
Scuti and Nukebox will offer new players who register on the Scuti platform 10,000 free Scuti$ to kickstart their Scuti wallets.
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the pioneer in gCommerce and the world’s first universal rewards marketplace, accessed through video games and metaverses in the Scuti Network. Scuti’s marketplace provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards that can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency or used to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog.
Scuti was founded by Nicholas Longano and built by a team of video game veterans to provide game makers with the most lucrative and accretive revenue streams, bring players universal rewards to enhance their gaming experiences, and allow brands a direct advertising and sales platform to reach the elusive gaming audience.
