Construction of Shared Use Path to Begin on Vanocker Canyon Road in Sturgis

For Immediate Release:  Monday, June 6, 2022
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says construction work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on Vanocker Canyon Road. The project will include the construction of a shared use path in addition to curb and gutter along the west side of Vanocker Canyon Road and the south side of Otter Road.

The shared use path will run from Pineview Drive to Otter Road and then Otter Road to Racoon Road.

Both Vanocker Canyon Road and Otter Road will be closed to thru traffic during placement of concrete. Detour signage will direct traffic around the project. Local access for home owners will be maintained at all times.

Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and equipment, and proceed cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $745,000 project is Big-O-Concrete, LLC. of Mitchell. The overall project completion date is Oct. 28, 2022.

