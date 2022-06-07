Trauma Devices Market 2022-Industry Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers Trends, CAGR of 8.50%, Opportunity & Forecast 2029
Market Analysis and Size
Trauma devices are one of the clinical procedures used to treat trauma, depending on the severity of the damage. Trauma refers to any type of physical harm caused by an external source, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains and strains, and burns. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, trauma is defined as an injury or wound to a person caused by violence or external force. These devices are used to treat fractures, particularly long bone fractures.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the trauma devices market which was USD 12.59 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 24.18 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Analysis and Insights
Drivers
Dramatic rise in geriatric population across the globe
An alarming increase in the frequency of traffic accidents is driving the industry. The increased demand for fracture fixators is projected to be fueled by severe fractures caused by falls and incidents among the elderly.
Increase in the aging population
The market will be driven by an ageing population that is more prone to osteoarthritic fractures, an increasing incidence rate of osteoporosis, and technological improvements such as the usage of orthobiologic products and biodegradable materials. Furthermore, a surge in the frequency of traffic accidents, sports-related injuries, and people's changing lifestyles will propel the industry forward.
Injuries caused by trauma
Trauma include bone fractures or bone breakage and tissue injuries. These injuries are corrected using trauma devices, which serve as a replacement for the damaged part of the body. Motor vehicle accidents result in a massive amount of trauma injuries. The market has been driven by a rise in the frequency of incidents in emerging countries.
Opportunities
The key factors driving market revenue growth include the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world, a rapidly growing patient pool, significant changes in demand for and supply of healthcare solutions during the COVID-19 outbreak, growing telehealth and telemedicine trends, and an increasing need for advanced point-of-care diagnostics. Increased government financing for COVID-19 vaccine development, increased government attention on new medication discovery and development, and increased government focus on enhancing the healthcare supply chain system all contribute to the market's revenue growth.
The global Trauma Devices market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2029. In 2022, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players; the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.
The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Trauma Devices industry.
Global Trauma Devices Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.
Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co. Ltd (China)
Weigao group (China)
MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)
Orthofix US LLC (U.S)
CONMED Corporation (U.S)
Wright Medical Group N.V. (U.S)
NuVasive, Inc (U.S)
Corin Group (U.S)
Enovis (U.S)
OsteoMed (U.S)
Invibio Ltd. (U.S)
gpcmedical.com (U.S)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Smith & Nephew (U.S)
...
A comprehensive study of market dynamics is created by analyzing the all aspects of the market such as demographics, conditions of the country and business cycles within the specific country, to market-specific microeconomic effects. The study revealed a shift in the market paradigms regarding regional competitive advantages and how competitive the landscape is of the major players. Demand analysis for downstream and upstream raw materials as well as equipment also manage. Tables and charts that help to analyze the global Global Trauma Devices Market Forecast this research offers key data on the condition of the industry and can be a useful source of direction and guidance for both individuals and businesses on the industry.
The report is focused on global Trauma Devices situation, forecast for the future growth potential, important players and markets. The purpose of the study is to highlight the Trauma Devices growth across North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Trauma Devices Market Scope and Market Size
Type
Internal Fixators
Plates & Screws
Rods & Pins
Others
External Fixators
Uniplanar & Biplanar Fixators
Circular Fixators
Hybrid Fixators
Surgical Site
Upper Extremity
Hand & Wrist
Shoulder
Arm
Elbow
Lower Extremity
Hip & Pelvis
Lower Leg
Foot & Ankle
Knee
Thigh
End-user
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
