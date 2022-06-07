The Trauma-informed ACE Screening and Intervention Evaluation Project ECHO is Changing the Standard of Pediatric Care

Trauma-Informed ACEs Screening & Intervention Evaluation Project ECHO

Seeking the Next Cohort of Pediatric Practices for Participation in the US

UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe & Sound’s Center for Youth Wellness (CYW), the New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP), today announced that it is seeking the next cohort of pediatric practices for participation in its Trauma-Informed ACEs Screening & Intervention Evaluation Project ECHO (TASIE Project).

Safe & Sound was awarded a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and is working in partnership, through the CYW, with the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP). The grant awarded is to launch a 3-year initiative called the “TASIE Project.” The aim is to develop a scalable model to help pediatric healthcare teams to integrate ACEs screening, trauma-informed, and strengths-based interventions into a pediatric primary care setting.

According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, 34.8 million children across the United States are impacted by Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). ACEs are exposures in childhood to abuse, neglect, parental incarceration, divorce, or domestic violence that have been shown to affect virtually every domain in which a child functions. ACEs are associated with health impairment across the life course and are strongly related to the prevalence of numerous health problems.

The CYW and NJAAP team will train and provide coaching to practice sites to implement an ACEs screening and intervention pilot using the Pediatric ACEs and Life Events Screener (PEARLS) tool and the Seven Domains of Wellness. In addition, the practice sites will participate in a 9-month Quality Improvement Project ECHO (Extension for Community Health Outcomes). Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) reviewed the project and found that it does not meet the definition of research involving human subjects as defined by DHHS and FDA regulations. Therefore, it did not require review and approval by the HMH Institutional Review Board.

Selected practices will be provided with a $15,000 stipend as well as CME/MOC Part 2 and 4 Points. The RFP Application for Cohort 2 will open on June 7, 2022. Applications will be due on July 29, 2022. Interested pediatric practices should visit the “TASIE Project” website (www.njaap.org/tasie) for eligibility requirements, important dates, and informational webinars. Cohort 2 will run from September 2022 through May 2023.

About Safe & Sound

Safe & Sound, a nationally recognized, San Francisco-based child advocacy organization, seeks to strengthen families and end child abuse through trauma-informed, evidence-based services, education, partnership, and advocacy. Safe & Sound has helped lead systems change that has reduced the rate of child abuse in San Francisco by 65% and reduced entries into foster care by over 50% in the last 15 years. Founded in 1973, Safe & Sound has worked for nearly five decades to prevent child abuse and reduce its devastating impact. Safe & Sound recently merged with the Center for Youth Wellness leading national efforts to advance pediatric medicine and transform the way society responds to children exposed to ACEs and toxic stress. Safe & Sound’s vision is to end child abuse in San Francisco in two generations (50 years). Each year, its programs reach approximately 10,000 children, parents, and caregivers throughout the San Francisco Greater Bay Area. Website: https://safeandsound.org/

About NJAAP

New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children in the state of New Jersey. The growing Chapter represents over 1,900 pediatricians and other pediatric healthcare professionals located in every county throughout New Jersey. NJAAP provides a strong voice on behalf of children, the adults in their lives, and the pediatricians who care for them. The Chapter is a Project ECHO Hub and a Pediatric Portfolio Sponsor for the American Board of Pediatrics, which authorizes the Chapter to develop Part 2 and Part 4 activities including those that are focused on QI and improving professional practice. NJAAP has a long history of providing QI education to pediatric practices. In the last five years alone, NJAAP has offered 13 MOC Part 4 programs on topics including ACEs, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, and Mental Health. Website: https://njaap.org/

About HRSA

HRSA programs provide equitable health care to people who are geographically isolated and economically or medically vulnerable. HRSA’s mission is to improve health outcomes and achieve health equity through access to quality services, a skilled health workforce, and innovative, high-value programs. The Maternal and Child Health Bureau administers programs, supports research, and invests in workforce training to ensure the health and well-being of mothers, children, and families across their lives. In partnership with states and communities, the Bureau supports health care and public health services for an estimated 55 million people nationwide.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $960,000 with no percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

