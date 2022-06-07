Custom Computer Specialists Jumps Up 27 Spots on CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 List
Custom Computer Specialists, a technology solutions provider, announced that CRN® has named Custom Computer Specialists to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list
I’m proud of all that my team has accomplished this year and believe that it is in no small part due to their commitment to the success of our clients.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Custom Computer Specialists, a technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Custom Computer Specialists, in 244th place on its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. This ranking is 27 spots higher than last year. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is an innovative technology solutions provider that prides itself on implementing transformative technologies. By offering an extensive range of services including the secure transmission of data, dedicated IT support staffing, proactive monitoring and modern network technologies, our public sector clients improve their competitive advantage and their ability to deliver value to their end users.
“We are honored to be ranked #244 on the CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 List, bringing Custom up 27 spots from 2021. This also follows our recent achievement of being named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250 List. I’m proud of all that my team has accomplished this year and believe that it is in no small part due to their commitment to the success of our clients,” said Gregory Galdi, President and founder of Custom Computer Specialists. “We like to say that it’s not enough to be happy with your IT, you have to be confident with your IT. If you’re confident that your IT will work and that your data is safe then we will have done our job.”
“The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”
CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Custom Computer Specialists is an innovative technology solutions provider. By offering an extensive range of services including the secure transmission of data, dedicated IT support staffing, proactive monitoring and modern network technologies, our clients improve their competitive advantage, financial performance and their ability to deliver value. To learn more about our innovative solutions please contact us at 800.598.8989 or visit us at www.customonline.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
@2022 the Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.
