Seattle MedTech Inmedix announces its 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Support Kids with Arthritis

Aiming to donate over $100K to Seattle Children’s Hospital Pediatric Rheumatology

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based Inmedix continues its effort to support kids with arthritis with its 6th annual Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament at the Golf Club at Newcastle on Monday, August 29, 2022. All (100%) of entry fees go directly to Seattle Children's Hospital to support research and patient needs within the Pediatric Rheumatology division. Over the past 5 events, nearly $70,000 has been raised, and this year, Inmedix hopes to take its total to over $100,000.

“Most are unaware that arthritis and inflammatory diseases affect children,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist and Inmedix CEO and Co-founder. “Both the children and their parents are foremost in my mind. Inmedix research is blazing an innovative trail to significantly improve treatment and remission rates for adults with autoimmune diseases. I wish we had more answers for these children and their families. But until we do, we will continue to raise funds to support others like Seattle Children’s Hospital similarly dedicated to restoring the lives of children with arthritis.”

Inmedix is bringing important advances to medicine, including immuno-autonomics - the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Fight-or-flight stress can drive autoimmune diseases to excess and contribute to treatment resistance. By understanding this brain-immune link, Inmedix seeks to address immune activity more comprehensively and in turn, improve treatment outcomes in patients with autoimmune diseases.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix CloudHRV™ system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.