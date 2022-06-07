Participation in the Second International High-Level Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028"

TAJIKISTAN, June 7 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part and spoke on June 7 at the Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

The high-level conference, initiated by the Tajik side and supported by the United Nations, is being held in the capital of Tajikistan, the city of Dushanbe, where leaders and high-ranking representatives of a number of countries, experts from leading regional and international organizations have arrived.

The heads of some states and leaders of international organizations took part in the work of the Dushanbe Water Conference in a virtual format.

The course and results of the Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" are covered by a large number of domestic and foreign journalists.

It should be noted that on the sidelines of the conference, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, met with a number of conference participants and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the course and results of the High-Level Water Summit.

Starting from June 6, as part of the Conference at a high organizational level, forums, exhibitions and other events related to water and climate are being held in a number of cities and districts of Tajikistan.

A group of guests, including leaders of Water and Climate Coalition, got familiar with the hydropower resources of Tajikistan in Nurek and Rogun, and in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, with the current situation of Tajikistan's glaciers, including the Fedchenko Glacier and Lake Sarez.

The Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" began with a family photo session of guests, heads of foreign delegations in the decorated lobby of the Kokhi Somon Palace.

The work of the high-level conference was opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who gave the floor to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first welcomed all the participants of the conference upon their arrival in Tajikistan.

The Head of State expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of the United Nations, relevant structures, in particular, members of the International Advisory Committee of the Dushanbe Water Process and others for their assistance and support in organizing and holding the conference.

Confidence was expressed that the results of the conference will make a significant contribution to the work of the United Nations Water Conference in 2023, which will be held under the co-chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, recalled the history of 20 years of efforts and initiatives to solve water problems on the planet, stressing that the global initiatives "International Year of Freshwater - 2003", the International Decade for Action "Water for Life, 2005-2015", the "International Year of Water Cooperation - 2013" contributed to the active cooperation of all stakeholders in the field of rational management of water resources and the implementation of projects in the water sector, as well as the introduction of modern technologies and innovations.

The Head of Tajik State, Emomali Rahmon, spoke about the role of the fourth initiative of Tajikistan - the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" in the implementation of international goals and expressed confidence that through cooperation and expansion of partnerships within the framework of the Decade, ways and methods would be found to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals related to water resources and sanitation.

During his speech, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, drew the attention of the conference participants to the issues of climate change and its consequences, the melting of glaciers, environmental protection, the impact of COVID-19 on the economies of countries, population growth, the problem of access to clean water, sanitation, ensuring the health of the world community, sustainable use of water resources, food security and reduction of the impact of various factors on countries.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, also spoke about the results of the meeting of the leaders of Water and Climate Coalition in Dushanbe, consideration of issues of protecting glaciers, taking measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the role of water in the production of "green energy", issues of financing by developed countries and financial institutions for universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

In conclusion, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, recalled the importance of holding the Dushanbe Conference in the process of preparing for the United Nations Water Conference in 2023 and expressed confidence that this event is aimed at coordinating and strengthening the results of other international events, including the Bonn Dialogue, 9-th World Water Forum, 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit in conjunction with upcoming events - the United Nations Conference on the World Ocean and the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Climate Change and other regional and international events.

After the speech of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Permanent Representative of Botswana to the UN Colin Vixen Kelapile, UN Under-Secretary-General for Water 2023 and Co-Chair of the Second Dushanbe Conference Liu Zhenming, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Muhammadguly Muhammadov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Ganiev, EU Commissioner for the Environment Sinkevičius Virginijus, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen, Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman, World Bank Global Water Director Jennifer Sarah, Australian athlete Mina Guli and youth representative, citizen of Chad Dionnon Bienvinou spoke at the conference.

The speakers expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for the global water and climate initiatives, organizing and holding at a high level the Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” and emphasized the leadership of the Head of the Tajik of State Emomali Rahmon Rahmon towards solving water and climate problems on the world stage.

During the conference, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and Chairman of the United Nations General Assembly Abdullah Shahid delivered video messages.

They expressed their gratitude to the President and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the efforts and initiatives, fruitful cooperation with the United Nations and its institutions, as well as for co-chairing with the Kingdom of the Netherlands in resolving water and climate issues.

Thus, the first part of the work of the Second International High-Level Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" has ended.

In the afternoon, the work of the Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" will continue in the format of a plenary session with the participation of heads of delegations and international experts.