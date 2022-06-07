Meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid

TAJIKISTAN, June 7 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, on June 7, within the framework of the Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028", received the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid.

During the meeting, a set of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the OSCE was discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, noted that Tajikistan attaches great importance to the role of the OSCE in ensuring peace, stability, security and general tranquility in its zone of influence.

It was noted that the participation of the OSCE in the Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" is an evidence of the Organization's constant attention to these pressing regional problems.

The parties discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the field of politics, security, economy, ecology and the humanitarian sphere.

In the economic and environmental dimension, it was recognized that it was necessary to strengthen cooperation in order to overcome the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the challenges associated with climate change and natural disasters.

The parties exchanged views on the issues of combating terrorism and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Other issues of mutual interest to the parties were discussed at the meeting.