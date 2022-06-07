Meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed

TAJIKISTAN, June 7 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, on June 7, within the framework of the Second High-Level International Conference dedicated to the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028”, received the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the UN and its institutions were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation with the UN and its structures, as well as the support for global water and climate initiatives of Tajikistan.

It was emphasized that the implementation of the goals of the Decade will contribute to the solution of issues related to water resources, the promotion of the 6th Sustainable Development Goal at various levels.

During the meeting, issues of implementing programs and strategies were discussed, including the UN 2023 Agenda in the field of sustainable development, the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Program of Tajikistan for 2021-2025, the "Education Transformation Summit", "World Social Summit", "Summit "Our Future" and other joint events that make a significant contribution to the solution of important international issues.

During the meeting, the parties expressed interest in continuing cooperation towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interlocutors noted the need to jointly respond to global threats and crises, such as growing inequality, poverty, hunger, armed conflicts, terrorism and extremism, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.