Soulja Boy and iHeartMemphis Manager CEO Miami Mike Announce Major Investment into Halen Super App
Americas first super app Halen has received funding from Soulja Boy and iHeartMemphis's manager, music industry icon, and CEO Miami Mike.
Halen is thinking of new ways to improve the lives of others, while creating community involvement, and for that reason I wanna be part of it.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Halen Super App is pleased to announce that acclaimed CEO “Miami” Mike Sykes, manager of American rapper iHeartMemphis and rapper/recording producer Soulja Boy, has invested in the popular app. The versatile application allows users to combine all of their ride-share, vacation rental, flight booking, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery services into a single smart phone application. With this investment, Halen expands its reach and solidifies its position as a high-tech industry leader.
— CEO Miami Mike
According to the businessman’s website, “Michael Sykes, globally known as M.I.A.M.I. Mike, has been making major moves since before he got in the music industry. The acronym M.I.A.M.I. stands for “Money Isn’t a Major Issue” which is fitting for the CEO of a multi-platinum independent recording label.”
Mike has been Soulja Boy's manager since the beginning of his career, and he is the longest-serving manager in the industry. Under Miami Mike’s management, both Souja Boy and iHeartMemphis had very successful careers which included launching some of the biggest hits in the entertainment industry. He is also a savvy businessman, and because of his involvement with the Halen Super App, the music mogul is broadening and diversifying his investments while embracing the most recent technological advances.
Why is Miami Mike investing in Halen Super App?
A little over a decade ago, tech pioneers discovered new ways of simplifying daily lives. Companies like Uber, Lyft, Grubhub and Airbnb were introduced to the public. Hotels, limousine services, taxicab companies, and restaurants were all skeptical at the time. They were unsure whether customers would use a mobile app to order limos, taxicabs, or food, let alone rent out their homes to strangers.
Today, consumers have embraced the technology and cannot imagine life without these services.
With modern automation and smart system architecture – Halen is developing an independent super application from the ground up. This will be a one-stop-shop app for the multiple services of rideshare, flight booking, vacation rental, groceries, food, and retail delivery, to name a few.
Halen has also established a franchise model that is unique in the industry. It allows Halen to become a global brand by embedding itself into local communities through community programs, events, and outreach. Franchising will also benefit from Blitz scaling and Fast expansion, which will provide Halen with access to entrepreneurs who collaborate toward a common goal. Likewise, the company's structure caters to drivers by providing exceptional opportunity to earn money and a livable wage.
Another advantage Halen Super App has is that the company is not only able to identify the latest trends and advancements, but they are able to act and incorporate them into their system to the benefit of customers, drivers, and merchant partners.
Miami Mike, as a seasoned entrepreneur, is excited about this modern technology. He sees the collaboration with Halen Super App as a wise and logical step forward. Halen is thrilled to welcome Miami Mike to this innovative business and business model, which offers "comfort and convenience in your moving world," as their slogan states.
About Halen Super App: Halen, based in Washington, DC, a user-friendly “Super-App” anchored by a franchise business model. The application empowers our clients to combine all their ride-share, vacation rental, flight booking, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery services into one app.
About Miami Mike: Michael Sykes, better known as “Miami” Mike, is a music industry legend. He is a CEO, top manager to acclaimed artists such as Soulja Boy and iHeartMemphis, and a philanthropist and investor. He recently contributed seed funding to Halen Super App.
CONTACT: To learn more about Halen Super App, Miami Mike, or to arrange an interview for a story, please contact us.
Kennedy Ross
Halen Technologies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Halen Awarded $100K by Google