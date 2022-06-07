Submit Release
Maine PBIS Announces First Training of Trainers and Coaches Cohort

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the University of Maine System (UMS) are pleased to announce the first Maine PBIS Training of Trainers and Coaches cohort.

Maine schools and districts are experiencing the positive impacts of the Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports’ (PBIS) evidence-based framework with over 75 schools currently implementing PBIS with more being added each year. Additional trainers and coaches are needed to provide support for newly implementing teams.

Please go to https://bit.ly/MEPBISToTInfo to learn how you can become a Maine PBIS Tier 1 Trainer and Coach.  If you have any questions, please contact Karen Robbie at karen.robbie@maine.edu .

