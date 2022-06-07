Inspections scheduled next week for Walter Hjelle Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin inspections on Highway 200 on the Walter Hjelle Bridge Monday, June 13.



The inspections will take place near Washburn on the eastbound and westbound lanes beginning on June 13 and continuing through June 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day.



During the inspection, the NDDOT travel map will be updated to provide daily information on width restrictions, speed reductions, and lane closures.



The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



