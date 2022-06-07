Jim Stanley and Linda Wolters Join Data Facts’ Background Screening Team

Global background screening solutions provider Data Facts announced Jim Stanley and Linda Wolters joined their Background Screening Team.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening solutions, announced the recent addition of two seasoned employees today. Jim Stanley is the company’s newest Senior National Account Executive, and Linda Wolters is the newest Strategic Account Manager (SAM).

With 20+ years of experience, Jim Stanley is a background screening and drug screening industry veteran. His expertise spans from platform development and operations to enterprise client sales and servicing. Jim’s knowledge of the industry, its regulations and his keen understanding of client needs make him a perfect fit for the role.

At Data Facts, Jim’s main responsibilities will be to forge new and expand current client relationships. His main focus will be on large enterprise clients across various geographic locations and industries. His hands-on expertise and reputation as a trusted industry expert will be pivotal in his success.

“The commitment to delivering for clients is at the forefront for me,” Jim says. “While many of our competitors are doing things like completely off-shoring client support, we are prioritizing building business relationships and partnerships.”

Julie Henderson, Data Facts’ Chief Revenue Officer, is pleased with the addition of Jim to her sales team. “His experience in the industry speaks volumes about his ability to exceed our clients’ expectations. His in-depth knowledge about the industry will be instrumental in developing our key account relationships and assisting them in understanding how to use our products to mitigate risk and decrease turnover.”

Linda Wolters is also a background screening industry veteran, with almost a decade of client support experience with medium and large customers. She will be part of the Client Success Team.

Linda is ready to take her place at Data Facts. “I’m excited to be joining the Data Facts team! It’s a unique and one-of-a-kind culture that truly focuses on and cares about the customer.”

Data Facts’ Vice President of Client Success, Tammy Henry, is looking forward to seeing Linda’s contributions. “Data Facts looks for the highest-quality talent when adding to our Client Success Team. Linda’s experience in our industry, plus her dynamic client support skills, make her a perfect addition. The entire team is looking forward to working with her, and I know our clients will benefit from her attention to detail and resourcefulness.”

Both Jim and Linda joined Data Facts in early June.

About Data Facts

Data Facts provides background screening you trust to make sound hiring decisions. For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. By merging technology with a human approach, Data Facts uniquely serves its customer base and builds relationships that last. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.