Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,569 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: How should brands create new touchpoints at the most important aspect of the customer journey

Monetising the untapped sales opportunities that last mile delivery and post-purchase present

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Tobias Buxhoidt, CEO and Co-Founder of parcelLab talks about how post-purchase communication with customers, especially during last mile delivery, can create opportunities for brands to re-engage their customers, increase repurchasing rates, cross- and upsell, and forge a community among their buyers. Last mile delivery remains a much-neglected aspect of the customer journey. Although buyers believe that delivery updates and notifications are important factors of the customer experience, 79% of vendors fail to communicate these themselves, relying on the carrier to do so, which often they do not do at all. The article outlines how online retail could do so much more during post-purchase. By sending personalised messages and adding new touchpoints to keep customers in the loop and make their returns experience smoother, retailers can considerably increase retention and increase revenue.

According to parcelLab, OXM or Operations Experience Management – the prioritisation of customer experience throughout operational processes – can tap into the potential these often-neglected stages of the customer journey present by providing sellers with an opportunity to communicate meaningfully with their customers in their own branding. Establishing communication channels with their customers post-purchase will also enable vendors to send out embedded recommendations and event-driven feedback messages throughout shipping and after the item is delivered - which can also generate additional revenues through cross- and upselling.

To learn more about how to unlock post-purchase business value, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About parcelLab

parcelLab brings people and brands closer together by closing the experience gap post-sales and beyond, transforming operational complexity into opportunities to outperform for 500+ brands worldwide, including IKEA, Lidl, Bose, Puma, Farfetch and Nespresso.

www.parcellab.com

Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 4363
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: How should brands create new touchpoints at the most important aspect of the customer journey

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.