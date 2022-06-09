Business Reporter: How should brands create new touchpoints at the most important aspect of the customer journey
Monetising the untapped sales opportunities that last mile delivery and post-purchase presentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Tobias Buxhoidt, CEO and Co-Founder of parcelLab talks about how post-purchase communication with customers, especially during last mile delivery, can create opportunities for brands to re-engage their customers, increase repurchasing rates, cross- and upsell, and forge a community among their buyers. Last mile delivery remains a much-neglected aspect of the customer journey. Although buyers believe that delivery updates and notifications are important factors of the customer experience, 79% of vendors fail to communicate these themselves, relying on the carrier to do so, which often they do not do at all. The article outlines how online retail could do so much more during post-purchase. By sending personalised messages and adding new touchpoints to keep customers in the loop and make their returns experience smoother, retailers can considerably increase retention and increase revenue.
According to parcelLab, OXM or Operations Experience Management – the prioritisation of customer experience throughout operational processes – can tap into the potential these often-neglected stages of the customer journey present by providing sellers with an opportunity to communicate meaningfully with their customers in their own branding. Establishing communication channels with their customers post-purchase will also enable vendors to send out embedded recommendations and event-driven feedback messages throughout shipping and after the item is delivered - which can also generate additional revenues through cross- and upselling.
To learn more about how to unlock post-purchase business value, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About parcelLab
parcelLab brings people and brands closer together by closing the experience gap post-sales and beyond, transforming operational complexity into opportunities to outperform for 500+ brands worldwide, including IKEA, Lidl, Bose, Puma, Farfetch and Nespresso.
www.parcellab.com
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 4363
email us here