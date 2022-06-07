Cannabis Packaging and Logistics Expert John Hartsell Announces 2022 U.S. Speaking Tour
Hartsell, co-founder and CEO of DIZPOT, will discuss how new supply chain technologies are supporting compliant, retail-ready cannabis products.
Throughout the years we have listened, adapted, and responded to meet the needs of our clients and improve how cannabis makes its way to dispensary shelves and into consumer hands”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized cannabis executive, John Hartsell, CEO and co-founder of DIZPOT, will discuss new technologies supporting the cannabis supply chain during a national speaking tour. Hartsell, who specializes in cannabis packaging and logistics, will present at seven large-scale, industry events in lucrative markets across the country.
The tour will start on the East Coast where Hartsell will moderate the Seed to Sale Tech Panel: Leveraging Technology in Cannabis, at one of the largest business conferences in the region, Canna Tech Expo, in New Jersey, on Wednesday, June 15. The following week Hartsell will lead multiple panels at the Psychedelic Medicine Conference, a groundbreaking event for alternative medicine in Charlotte, North Carolina, June 23-25.
DIZPOT recently launched, DIZLOGIC, a new company division which offers proprietary Third-Party Logistics (3PL) and Freight Forwarding software with international transport services for the cannabis supply chain.
Hartsell and the DIZPOT team will offer a limited number of in-person consultations for those who are interested in discussing the new technology and how it benefits cannabis businesses.
For more information or to set up an appointment in New Jersey or North Carolina, please visit, DIZPOT.com or call 602-795-4499.
DIZPOT, established by Hartsell and partner Jeff Scrabeck, has emerged as the industry’s leading provider of cannabis packaging. In a span of five years, DIZPOT has grown exponentially, producing millions of packages a month collaborating with small and multi-state business operators to develop innovative brands in every legal U.S. cannabis market.
“We are a multi-dimensional company committed to serving this dynamic, growing industry. Throughout the years we have listened, adapted, and responded to meet the needs of our clients and improve how cannabis makes its way to dispensary shelves and into consumer hands,” said Hartsell.
Hartsell will also tour the following markets with Lucky Leaf Expo, a B2B cannabis event series where he will present on “Technology in the Cannabis Packaging Space.”
July 29-30: Richmond, VA
September 22-23: Oklahoma City, OK
October 7-8: Jackson, MS
October 21-22: Albuquerque, NM
Hartsell will conclude his conference tour with the DIZPOT team at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, November 15-18, in Nevada.
For information or to schedule with John Hartsell and DIZPOT, visit DIZPOT.com, email info contact(at)dizpot.com or call (602) 795 - 4499.
About DIZPOT:
Founded by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck in 2017, DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., DIZPOT produces millions of packages every month, providing its customers with a single-source solution to compliantly and competitively bring products to market. Leveraging its extensive international logistics network and proprietary technology, the company works with thousands of cannabis brands servicing both small businesses and multi-state operators. Renowned for its Old School Service approach, DIZPOT puts its customers first, providing a one-hundred percent guarantee on the quality of its finished goods.
DIZPOT services include compliance-driven branding and logo design, cannabis and hemp-specific packaging, logistics, creative subscription plans, industry-targeted technologies, and in-house DOSS cartridge solutions. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W. Mission Lane #6 in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit DIZPOT.com or phone 602-795-4499.
