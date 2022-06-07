COVID-19 Daily Update 6-7-2022

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 71-year old male from Kanawha County. Also included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 66-year old male from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old female from Preston County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, and a 74-year old male from Lincoln County. These deaths range from February 2022 through May 2022, with 10 occurring in November and December 2021.

“Today is another difficult day as West Virginia families cope with the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19.”

Please note that from June 6-20, 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics will be unable to certify deaths due to a system update affecting all 50 states. This will impact West Virginia's ability to report COVID-19 deaths. The Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services will continue to certify and report deaths using the death reconciliation process; however, there may be a dramatic decrease in deaths reported during this time period.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (162), Boone (24), Braxton (3), Brooke (27), Cabell (177), Calhoun (10), Clay (8), Doddridge (9), Fayette (46), Gilmer (12), Grant (9), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (28), Hancock (26), Hardy (14), Harrison (121), Jackson (9), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (289), Lewis (21), Lincoln (17), Logan (29), Marion (91), Marshall (28), Mason (49), McDowell (19), Mercer (124), Mineral (35), Mingo (20), Monongalia (159), Monroe (16), Morgan (9), Nicholas (53), Ohio (58), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (46), Putnam (51), Raleigh (155), Randolph (27), Ritchie (12), Roane (16), Summers (15), Taylor (19), Tucker (1), Tyler (17), Upshur (28), Wayne (36), Webster (4), Wetzel (35), Wirt (1), Wood (58), Wyoming (30). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

