Eliminating the borders between VCs and retail crypto backers

ScaleALPHA Pre-IDO Pool

Scaleswap launches ScaleALPHA - the first pre-IDO pool where the IDO community can obtain projects’ tokens under the same conditions as big VCs

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scaleswap IDO Launchpad has announced a new service consisting of automated pools for seed and private round of Web3 startups. It is the first product of this kind on the market, allowing retail backers to participate in startups’ token selling rounds under the conditions previously available only for VC funds and crypto whales.

Since its very beginning, Scaleswap has always prioritized loyalty, fairness and democracy for IDOs as its core fundamental mission. The new product announced by the Launchpad speaks to these values. In the bear market, the retail community experiences the highest periods of risk in comparison to earlier backers Therefore, enabling the retail community to experience the same conditions usually reserved for VCs is a huge step towards the democratization of the pre-IDO rounds.

The high quality of startups selected for ScaleALPHA allocations is ensured through a rigorous deal-flow collaboration between Scaleswap and the leading European deal-origination platform, InnMind.

InnMind collaborates with industry-leading established VC investors, sharing with them selected pipelines of early-stage Web3 startups and organizing regular VC Pitching Sessions. Scaleswap and InnMind will share market expertise and work together on evaluating and selecting the best projects for ScaleALPHA, empowering the retail crypto community to share early deals with the best professional VCs.

Additionally, the two companies will join efforts in the development of an educational program for the retail crypto community, sharing key knowledge about investment decision making from crypto VCs to retail backers.

“The Web3 sector has unlimited potential, and last year proved the huge demand for it. But there is a lot that is still missing fundamentally, for example: web3 infrastructure solutions, and more decentralization / democratization of the funding rounds for technology developers. Scaleswap aims to cover this gap and give the retail community the opportunity to have their skin in the game on early stages of web3 startups’ development” - Stan Stolberg, CTO of Scaleswap

Why is ScaleALPHA so special?

IDO launchpads allow the crypto community to participate in early funding rounds where, in return for supporting the project, they would get tokens for a lower price prior to their listing on the market. However, IDO rounds still have a higher valuation than earlier investment rounds available for only VCs and big whales. Sometimes, the price of tokens in seed rounds can cost 3 to 5+ times less than an IDO price. ScaleALPHA aims to eliminate this unfair gap and enable crypto enthusiasts to back the best projects on the same conditions as big VC funds, without needing to break the bank.

What is the flagship project of ScaleALPHA?

EYWA is the first project that will launch within the scope of ScaleALPHA already at the beginning of June. It’s a cross-chain liquidity and data protocol that makes it possible for the blockchain networks to communicate with each other as if they are in one network. With EYWA users can quickly and cheaply move their assets among different networks, while developers can effectively implement cross-chain logic for their decentralized applications. EYWA aims to bring DeFi to the masses!

How to participate?

Learn more about ScaleALPHA’s details and conditions here: https://scaleswap.io/blog/scalealpha-and-how-to-get-involved/