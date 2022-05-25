InnMind Capital Expands Its GameFi Portfolio with Web 3 Startup from Turkey Skill Labs

InnMind & Skill Labs Partnership

InnMind Capital, an angel network investing in decentralized infrastructure and apps, onboarded a web3 startup from Turkey Skill Labs as a new portfolio startup

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnMind Capital, a stage, geography and sector agnostic angel network investing in decentralized infrastructure and apps, has recently onboarded a web3 startup from Turkey Skill Labs as a new portfolio startup and a partner within the InnMind ecosystem.

Skill Labs is a platform for gamers, guilds, gaming projects and investors, that provides them with tools and data analytics for the GameFi sector. The platform allows gamers from all over the world to build their own guilds, get funded via different sponsorship programs and accelerate the development with the experienced mentors.

“We consider this deal with Skill Labs to have strategic value, since it can create synergy with other portfolio startups at InnMind Capital and enrich new data products in the InnMind ecosystem”, said Gabriel Gutierrez, Partner at InnMind Capital.

Founded by a group of tech entrepreneurs and VC investors with many years of experience in startups and venture capital sectors, InnMind Capital forms an integral part of InnMind ecosystem and aims to support the ongoing digital transformation by funding, accelerating and advising most ambitious teams and great startups in Web3 areas.

“We are happy to partner with InnMind. We believe that their experience in a variety of domains and wide network of crypto founders is a great value addition to our mission to bring transparency to GameFi.” - Iskander Khabibrakhmanov, CEO & Co-founder is Skill Labs

InnMind continues to actively contribute to the development and structuring of the Web 3.0 investment sector by accelerating early stage startups, facilitating investment rounds and opening the doors to both startups and Venture Capital funds by accessing early stage deal flow through InnMind VC Pitching Sessions.