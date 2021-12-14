InnMind and Draper University united forces to let the best startups worldwide live the dream of Silicon Valley

EU | Silicon Valley Entrepreneurship Training

The selected startup founders will attend the Hero Training program with a scholarship offered by Draper University during the event hosted by InnMind.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the many talented startups who flew from all over the world to attend the EU | Silicon Valley Entrepreneurship Training, the event designed for startups hosted by InnMind from 10-14 November in Catalonia, Spain, the founders of the 7 best startups have been chosen by the Draper University to join their Hero Training Program in California with a scholarship.

The EU | Silicon Valley Entrepreneurship Training coordinated by InnMind, the largest digital hub for startups and investors, acted as a springboard for the startups through pitching competitions, networking, meetings with mentors and strategic activities. “During the bootcamp we networked with other startups, shared our best practices and experiences and at the same time met mentors from all over the world who have already reached the unicorn stage that opened up my eyes seeing many things in a different way which will take me to the next level”, says Hernán from Robin Brick, adding “they offered us the opportunity to present in front of investors from around the world that are searching for ideas like ours”.

Representatives from Draper University attended the event as mentors and speakers and, at the end of the week, selected the most promising startups’ founders and assigned them the scholarship to attend the Hero Training Program in California. EU | Silicon Valley Entrepreneurship Training event was also supported by the Government of Catalonia and i2cat Foundation, to support the local entrepreneurs. As a result, 3 out of 7 startups who won the scholarship come from Catalonia, which stimulates the internationalization of the local ecosystem and provides significant opportunities for Catalonia-based startups to access Silicon Valley resources.

The Hero Training Program consists of a 5 weeks intensive pre-acceleration program for startups, hosted by Draper University, where entrepreneurs get to meet some of the leading investors, mentors and industry experts in Silicon Valley and connect with the cohort of entrepreneurs who are on the same path of building the company of their dreams. “It will be for sure a great opportunity to learn and boost the startup to another dimension”, says Gerard Baillés from Bleta; “the benefit of winning and participating at Draper University goes far beyond the monetary value ascribed to it”, adds Rama Rao, founder of Bloqcube.

The founders who received 100% scholarship worth $12.000 are Hernán Camps founder and CEO of RobinBrick, Rama Rao founder of Bloqcube, Pavel Eliseev Co-founder at CapsCoin.

The second prize, consisting of 75% scholarship, is assigned to Ben-Manson Toussaint from SeeknCheck.

The third prize, 50% scholarship, is assigned to David Sanchez from Baboon Technologies, Gerard Pinar Baillés Co-founder at Bleta, and Carolina Cifuentes Henao and Antonio Aspite, both from 24K Token.