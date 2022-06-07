New Acquisition by Krayden, Inc. in Singapore

Krayden expands global footprint to Singapore. Krayden, Inc. Material Technology Pte Ltd.

Krayden, Inc., a Distributor of Specialty Chemicals has acquired Material Technology Pte Ltd. to extend their services in South East Asia.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO-based Krayden, Inc., a leading Distributor of Specialty Chemicals to the Aerospace, Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial sectors, has acquired Material Technology Pte Ltd. of Singapore.

Material Technology Pte Ltd. is an established supplier of adhesives, encapsulants, coatings, underfills, thermal management, conductive inks, and other specialty polymer engineering materials. They also repackage specialty chemicals and provide die-cutting services for the Southeast Asian market.

Wayne Wagner, President of Krayden said, “This strategic acquisition strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia and is consistent with Krayden’s strong investments to enhance our global distribution footprint and to further develop value-added services such as packaging and die-cutting in support of our customers.”

SC Director of Material Technology says, “We are very excited about this acquisition as we are now so equipped that we are able to accelerate our growth with our premium suppliers and bring more value to our customers as a member of the Krayden family.”

The Krayden team welcomes the industry-experienced sellers to our already strong KSEA team as we expand our geographic coverage and reach. Krayden customers will have access to our extended services and partnership with Material Technology with important packaging and value-added capabilities locally in the region. This acquisition solidifies our position as a leading distributor of premier materials in Aerospace, Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Energy, and General Industry markets.

About Krayden

Krayden (https://krayden.com) is a stocking distributor who offers technical expertise and features premier products including sealants, adhesives, coatings, encapsulates, release agents, solder, solder chemicals, supplies, and dispensing equipment. Our locations can be found throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Krayden is representative of the best manufacturers in the engineered materials industry. We receive full support from our suppliers and work hard to keep our customers up to date about all the latest and greatest products in the market.

About Material Technology Pte Ltd.

Material Technology Private Limited is an established supplier with more than 20 years of experience in adhesives, encapsulants, coatings, underfills, thermal management, conductive inks, and other specialty polymer engineering materials. We also have a wealth of knowledge and experience in customized adhesive repackaging for specialized requirements such as Premixed and Frozen. We also provide die-cutting services, contract manufacturing, and potting. (https://www.materialtech.biz/ )