3M Preferred Distributor Honor Awarded to Krayden

Krayden is proud to announce its selection as a 3M Preferred Adhesive Distributor

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krayden is proud to announce its selection as a 3M Preferred Adhesive Distributor. As a 3M preferred adhesive distributor, Krayden representatives are prepared to help you find the best adhesive solution for your industrial design or assembly application. Modernize your assembly methods with 3M bonding tapes, 3M VHB tape, insulating & conductive tapes, and 3M Scotch-Weld Hot Melt bonding systems.

Our Technical Sales representatives have access to an in-stock portfolio of 3M’s Go-to adhesives ready to be shipped to you. Our warehouses have temperature-controlled chemical storage and transportation capabilities to ensure product quality. And knowledge of automation and dispensing to help your facility run as efficiently as possible with proper product regulations, labeling, and traceability.

About Krayden

Krayden (https://krayden.com) is a stocking distributor who offers technical expertise and features premier products including sealants, adhesives, coatings, encapsulates, release agents, solder, solder chemicals, supplies, and dispensing equipment. Our locations can be found throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Krayden is representative of the best manufacturers in the engineered materials industry. We receive full support from our suppliers and work hard to keep our customers up to date about all the latest and greatest products in the market.

About 3M

3M (https://3m.com) supplies science-driven adhesives solutions with an aim to improve lives daily. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.