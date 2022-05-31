Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,628 in the last 365 days.

3M Preferred Distributor Honor Awarded to Krayden

Krayden, Inc.

Krayden, Inc.

3M Adhesive preferred adhesive distributor logo

Official stamp of a 3M preferred adhesive distributor.

Krayden is proud to announce its selection as a 3M Preferred Adhesive Distributor

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krayden is proud to announce its selection as a 3M Preferred Adhesive Distributor. As a 3M preferred adhesive distributor, Krayden representatives are prepared to help you find the best adhesive solution for your industrial design or assembly application. Modernize your assembly methods with 3M bonding tapes, 3M VHB tape, insulating & conductive tapes, and 3M Scotch-Weld Hot Melt bonding systems.

Our Technical Sales representatives have access to an in-stock portfolio of 3M’s Go-to adhesives ready to be shipped to you. Our warehouses have temperature-controlled chemical storage and transportation capabilities to ensure product quality. And knowledge of automation and dispensing to help your facility run as efficiently as possible with proper product regulations, labeling, and traceability.

About Krayden
Krayden (https://krayden.com) is a stocking distributor who offers technical expertise and features premier products including sealants, adhesives, coatings, encapsulates, release agents, solder, solder chemicals, supplies, and dispensing equipment. Our locations can be found throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Krayden is representative of the best manufacturers in the engineered materials industry. We receive full support from our suppliers and work hard to keep our customers up to date about all the latest and greatest products in the market.

About 3M
3M (https://3m.com) supplies science-driven adhesives solutions with an aim to improve lives daily. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Ariana Gonzales
Krayden, Inc.
email us here
+1 800-448-0406

You just read:

3M Preferred Distributor Honor Awarded to Krayden

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.