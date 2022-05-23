Krayden Awarded DOW Gold Level Distributor of the Year- 2021

The Krayden team accepting Gold Level Distributor award. from the Dow representatives Krayden, Inc.

Krayden, a global distributor of engineered materials, is happy to announce that Dow has chosen Krayden as the recipient of the Gold Level Distributor Award.

It’s truly been a team effort, so we celebrate this honor with our teammates from Dow!” — Wayne Wagner, Krayden President.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krayden, a leading global distributor of engineered materials, is happy to announce that Dow has chosen Krayden as the recipient of the 2021 Gold Level Distributor. This is a notable honor of Krayden’s ability to achieve quality distribution over the year.

The Dow Gold Level Applied Technologies Distributor award recognizes the significant contributions made by distributors over the year. This award is a formal acknowledgment of Krayden's successful promotion of new products and product lines, their exceptional business-to-business practices, and their value placed on superior customer service.

Exemplifying these values is, Felix Villalobos for his 2021 Sales Professional of the Year - Gold Level award. And Raul Romero for his achievement of the 2021 Sales Professional of the Year - Business Level award. The dedication of the Krayden team to DOW product distribution makes the honor of the Gold Level Distributor award possible.

“We place a premium on our partnership with Dow, so we are truly honored to receive this award again. We’ve built our business model on being a selective technical product line distributor of specialty chemicals, so this honor is a confirmation of the collective hard work of both Krayden and Dow employees. It’s truly been a team effort, so we celebrate this honor with our teammates from Dow!” — Wayne Wagner, Krayden President.

About Krayden

Krayden (https://krayden.com) is a stocking distributor who offers technical expertise and features premier products including sealants, adhesives, coatings, encapsulates, release agents, solder, solder chemicals, supplies and dispensing equipment. Our locations can be found throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Krayden is representative of the best manufacturers in the engineered materials industry. We receive full support from our suppliers and work hard to keep our customers up to date about all the latest and greatest products in the market.

About Dow

A global leader in silicone-based technology and innovation, Dow is extremely enthusiastic about the versatility of silicone, and its unique potential to solve many of our world’s most important challenges. Serving the needs of customers worldwide, Dow delivers over 7,000 performance enhancing services and products through their Dow and Xiameter brand names. (https://www.dow.com/en-us)