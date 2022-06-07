Archeon begins its development in the United States
BESANCON, BOURGOGNE-FRANCHE-COMTE, FRANCE, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archeon was created in January 2018, by two engineers: Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard, who invented the EOlife. They are now at the head of a company composed of about twenty employees based in Besançon in the North East of France.
EOlife is an innovative medical device, unique in the world, which measures the quality of the patient's manual ventilation during cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The EOlife range has been extended with the arrival of EOlife X, entirely dedicated to the training of healthcare professionals. After its launch in France and Europe, Archeon is now expanding beyond the Atlantic.
A first distribution contract has been signed with the American company Sovereign Medical, which will be responsible for distributing EOlife X throughout the states on the East Coast.
"At Sovereign Medical, we are always looking to partner with companies that provide innovative, life-saving products to healthcare professionals. We are delighted to have partnered with Archeon to promote their EOlife X training device to first responder training facilities and emergency healthcare professionals. We believe that EOlife X is a game changer and a perfect fit with the other 'best-in-class, one-of-a-kind' technologies we offer to our healthcare providers." Testifies Chris Lowry, Vice President.
A second agreement was signed two weeks later with Med Alliance, who will distribute the EOlife products in the MidWest.
Mike Schroeder, President of the MED Alliance Group, said: "I am very pleased to partner with Archeon Medical and offer EOlife X to our emergency room customers in the Midwestern United States. Our specialty-trained sales representatives already provide education, training and support for the products we offer, so this innovative device aligns perfectly with our ED portfolio and the services we provide. EOlife X is needed at the heart of first responder training. We are excited to help our pre-hospital customers learn, maintain and perfect proper airway management and ventilation techniques using EOlife X."
"We are very proud to start our implementation in the US accompanied by two very important distributors. Our training product is now available and the EOlife medical device is awaiting FDA certification which should arrive by the end of 2022," says Alban De Luca, President of Archeon.
Archeon's teams will be present at the Eagles convention in Fort Lauderdale, from Monday 13 to Friday 17 June. Come and meet them at booth #73 to get a live demonstration of the product!
For more information, please contact Anaëlle BAILLIET at a.bailliet@archeon-medical.com
