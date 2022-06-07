Submit Release
Maryland State Police IMPACT For June 2022

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The June 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • Troopers, Deputy State Fire Marshal Honored At Fallen Heroes Ceremony;
  • PHOTOS: 2022 Fallen Heroes Ceremony;
  • Trooper Saves Life Of Tow Truck Operator;
  • Suspected Impaired Driver Rescued After Fiery Crash;
  • Police Task Force Dismantles Eastern Shore Drug Operation;
  • MSP Celebrates National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day;
  • State Police Participate In National Drug Take Back Day;
  • Maryland Torch Run “Flame Of Hope” Award Presented To Captain Brian Smith;
  • MD Man Found Guilty In Murder For Hire Case

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT June 2022

