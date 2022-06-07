Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangering another person

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1003504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 - approximately 4:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stickney Brook Road, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (Title 13 V.S.A 1042) and Reckless Endangerment (Title 13 V.S.A 1025)

ACCUSED: Cyrus Chambers

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 4:04 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks, were advised of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Dummerston. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cyrus Chambers had caused a family member to fear imminent bodily injury and had assaulted that same family member in past incidents, causing pain. Chambers was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Chambers was ordered conditions of release and cited to appear in Vermont Superior court - Windham Criminal Division on June 7th, 2022, at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2022 - 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.