Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangering another person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1003504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 - approximately 4:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stickney Brook Road, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (Title 13 V.S.A 1042) and Reckless Endangerment (Title 13 V.S.A 1025)

 

ACCUSED: Cyrus Chambers                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 4:04 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks, were advised of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Dummerston. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cyrus Chambers had caused a family member to fear imminent bodily injury and had assaulted that same family member in past incidents, causing pain. Chambers was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Chambers was ordered conditions of release and cited to appear in Vermont Superior court - Windham Criminal Division on June 7th, 2022, at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2022 - 12:30 PM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

