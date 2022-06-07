Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangering another person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003504
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 - approximately 4:04 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stickney Brook Road, Dummerston
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (Title 13 V.S.A 1042) and Reckless Endangerment (Title 13 V.S.A 1025)
ACCUSED: Cyrus Chambers
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 4:04 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks, were advised of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Dummerston. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cyrus Chambers had caused a family member to fear imminent bodily injury and had assaulted that same family member in past incidents, causing pain. Chambers was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Chambers was ordered conditions of release and cited to appear in Vermont Superior court - Windham Criminal Division on June 7th, 2022, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2022 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.