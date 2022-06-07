Left Lane Closure on I-70 Westbound at Milepost 5.23 Tuesday, June 7

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Tuesday, June 7, there will be a left lane closure on I-70 Westbound at Milepost 5.23. This closure will take place

between 9 A.M. and 3 P.M. and last approximately two hours. This lane closure will occur in order to grind and groove the Westbound Elm Grove Interchange Bridge to its

final surface condition. The Exit 5 on ramp to I-70 Westbound will also be closed during the two-hour period.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



​