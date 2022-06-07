OpenPlay Launches New Direct Delivery Feature for Independent Music Labels
With the Direct Delivery feature, OpenPlay is responding to requests from the independent community to simplify the ‘last mile’ delivery process for labels to get their music to the DSPs, end of story”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenPlay Inc., provider of the music industry’s leading platform for asset and catalog management, announced today the rollout of their new Direct Delivery feature. Designed with the independent label community in mind, the new feature lets OpenPlay users who have secured their own licensing deals with DSPs, either directly or through a third party like Merlin, to quickly and seamlessly deliver their music and metadata to all major music services (DSPs) with the push of a button.
— Jonathan Bender
Aiming to remove barriers for the independent music community, the Direct Delivery feature enables fully validated deliveries from within the OpenPlay platform, where users’ assets and data are already stored. One click seamlessly packages all of a release’s metadata and assets into the DDEX ERN format and delivers it to any number of major DSPs around the world for public listening, all for a flat fee. Users are responsible for managing their royalties based on their existing direct or third-party licensing deals with each DSP, as well as handling their own marketing and promotional efforts.
“With the Direct Delivery feature, OpenPlay is responding to requests from the independent community to simplify the ‘last mile’ delivery process for labels to get their music to the DSPs, end of story,” said Jonathan Bender, Chief Operating Officer at OpenPlay. “In today’s music industry, digital delivery is a commodity and should be priced as such. By packaging and delivering the data and assets that labels already have in OpenPlay, we are freeing labels to focus on making sure each release finds its audience on each DSP rather than worrying about simply getting it there.”
The new Direct Delivery feature is available to all OpenPlay users along with other powerful tools, including OpenPlay’s InTune analytics program, EPK Toolkit, and custom report generator, which provides unmatched flexibility and ease of use to capture any and all data points in OpenPlay, formatted into custom reports that automatically update with any changes made to a user’s metadata.
To learn more about OpenPlay and its suite of music industry solutions, visit www.openplay.co.
About OpenPlay
OpenPlay is the world's first asset relationship management system — bridging the gap between content creation, metadata management, distribution, and metrics. Designed and built from the ground up utilizing best practices and technologies, OpenPlay services customers that manage the largest libraries of valuable media assets in the world. OpenPlay’s coupling of an intuitive interface with an extremely powerful enterprise toolset and unmatched performance places it in a class above its competitors. With offerings for multiple different industry verticals, their entire suite of applications has solutions for every company no matter their size. Learn more about OpenPlay at http://openplay.co.
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here