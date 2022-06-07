Bringing Hope Amidst the Nearing End Times
Author William C. Edmondson Releases New Book Anchored on the Scriptures of Christ’s ComingYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The events of the world nowadays clearly magnify the signs of the most thrilling and chilling time all Christians around the world await - the end time. However, many Christians still disregard these topics, putting it all aside. But with the pandemic and the wars going on in the world today, isn’t it time to sit and discuss the coming of Christ?
Finally, a book that tackles everything you need to know about Christ’s second coming: “God’s End-Time Puzzle: Letting Scripture Speak for Itself”, a book written by Christian Author William C. Edmondson.
According to Pastor Larry Maddox, the book provides a biblically-based awareness of end times and helps the reader understand the message God has left for us. “The pieces of the puzzle come together and produce a beautiful picture of hope,” Maddox said.
The book simplifies in more detail what the Scripture says about the end times, and thus reveals everything God wants you to know about that fateful day.
By reading the book, you will understand the book of Revelation, Daniel's 2,300-day prophecy, when the rapture occurs, the event bringing on the Great Tribulation, when the Antichrist makes himself known, and much more.
Edmondson became interested in end-time theology as a young man after reading Hal Lindsay's book, “The Late Great Planet Earth''. Since that time, he has been enthused about the subject. Finding no clear answers, he set all ideas, thoughts, and theories aside, relying only on the Holy Scriptures to reveal the truth.
He found the Scriptures alone revealed the answers to all of his questions. The result of the years of his study is this book, "God's End-Time Puzzle: Letting Scripture Speak for Itself."
“God’s End-Time Puzzle: Letting Scripture Speak for Itself” is now available on Amazon and other digital stores worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 714-352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other