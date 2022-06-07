Yellow Ribbon Fund to Host Two-Day Bike Ride for Wounded Veterans
Second Annual Yellow Ribbon Ride Will Raise Funds for Wounded Veterans, Families and CaregiversBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Ribbon Fund, one of the most influential veteran support organizations for post-9/11 wounded, ill and injured service members, caregivers and families, will host the second annual Yellow Ribbon Ride sponsored by First Financial Group and VetSteps Financial on July 23 – 24 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The Yellow Ribbon Ride raises funds to support Yellow Ribbon Fund's wounded veterans, families and caregivers.
The ride, which features three route options, a 25, 35 and a 50-mile, will begin at the Mount St. Mary's University campus in Emmitsburg, MD and end at the Eisenhower Convention Center in Gettysburg, PA. The trails will pass through the scenic Catoctin Mountains and Gettysburg battlefields. After the ride, participants will enjoy the Rockin' Rider's Festival, which features live bands, food trucks and a finisher ceremony. Registration fees include a Saturday night stay at the Eisenhower Hotel and Conference Center, breakfast the following morning, the official Yellow Ribbon Rider jersey, complementary rest stops, on-call bike mechanic, Support and Gear (SAG) and bag transport to and from the hotel.
Riders will cycle alongside some of our nation's heroes – wounded veterans whom Yellow Ribbon Fund has assisted. Funds raised through the event will directly benefit these service members through the veteran support organization's programs and mission. These essential programs provide service members, families and caregivers with support, stability and hope.
"We look forward to hosting the second annual Yellow Ribbon Ride because it helps us raise money to support wounded veterans and their caregivers but also because it is a wonderful opportunity for several of our wounded veterans to ride alongside other participants Cycling is an adaptable sport that can be instrumental in helping veterans gain control in their lives after injury," says Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund Executive Director. "This event is also a wonderful opportunity for the community to relax together and support the riders as they start and finish each leg of the ride.”
Adaptive sports allow wounded veterans to use their minds and bodies to create positive change in their lives. As participants ride throughout the course, they can achieve a sense of normalcy and belonging while reaching a point where disabilities are not a defining factor. This is the case for veteran rider, finisher and speaker Missy Perry, who was unable to walk until 2021.
"I signed up for this ride because I have finally got to a point in my life where I decided my disabilities no longer define me," says Perry. "I realized that adaptive sports were my way back to good mental and physical health, and when I ride with other wounded veterans it's an amazing feeling. My goal for this ride is to finish and show others you can overcome illness or injury despite obstacles."
Event information and registration details are available at YellowRibbonRide.com. Donations can be made directly to the Yellow Ribbon Fund by visiting YellowRibbonFund.org, or by email at donate@YellowRibbonFund.org. For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund, getting involved or making a tax-deductive donation to the veteran support organization, please visit YellowRibbonFund.org.
###
About Yellow Ribbon Fund:
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. With the help of donors, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Crossroads and Keystone programs enable them to have a significant impact on helping service members and their families navigate their life-long recovery journey. The Crossroads Program provides families with hotel stays for acute stays at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fully furnished apartments local to the hospital for long-term stays and car rentals for families to have full access to transportation without restriction. The Keystone Program steps in and takes care of the family unit that experiences the long-term effects of injury and recovery. The Yellow Ribbon Fund's top priority is to keep families together during the recovery process. They accomplish this by providing housing and transportation along with caregiver support when and where it's needed. For more information on the Yellow Ribbon Fund, go to YellowRibbonFund.org or call 240-223-1180 or email at email@YellowRibbonFund.org.
