Bunker Labs Leads the Way and Rallies Forces for Military Entrepreneur Week in Austin
Business leaders dedicated to Veterans and military spouses join forces to build connections and access capital
Bunker Labs is rallying America’s top business leaders to build the next greatest generation of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bunker Labs is hosting a four-day Summit in Austin, Texas, to celebrate and connect Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. The event takes place June 8-10 at Capital Factory. Capital Factory is hosting a Veterans in Tech event and Localvest will join Bunker Labs to teach entrepreneurs how to pitch their businesses throughout Summit.
— Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs
Austin is a special place of diversity, conversation, and collaboration, which is why Bunker Labs has a long history of involvement in the community by implementing their motto: if you see it, you can be it.
210 attendees will participate in Bunker Labs programming that will feature CEOcircle, a partnership with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Bank for founders and C-suite executives and the Ambassador Program, a 12-month cohort designed for servant leaders to guide Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs in the six-month Veterans in Residence Program, in partnership with WeWork.
“Bunker Labs is rallying America’s top business leaders to build the next greatest generation of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs,” said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. “Capital Factory provides a center of gravity for entrepreneurial activity. Together, we can provide unprecedented access and create a massive impact.”
At the Summit, one of eight finalists will receive the inaugural Bunker Labs Impact Award and $5,000 recognizing outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship among the 238 companies in the 2021 Veterans in Residence Bravo cohort. Collectively, the finalists have raised more than $788,000 in capital and increased monthly revenue by 87.5%.
"At Localvest, we are proud to support and partner with Bunker Labs to help entrepreneurs raise capital to hire and grow their businesses,” said Bill Militello, CEO & founder of Localvest. "Together, we can connect our network of Veteran accredited and professional investors with Veteran entrepreneurs to provide access to capital and eliminate barriers for Veterans and military spouses."
"We partnered with Capital Factory for Vets in Tech to allow broader investors and entrepreneurs to see their peers in action,” said Shaydi DeJesus, Ambassador for Bunker Labs Austin. “The military community offers diverse talent so we're most excited to showcase that.”
On June 8, Capital Factory is hosting a Veterans in Tech Summit to increase diversity in the tech community and make their coworking space an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and identities.
###
About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Learn more at https://bunkerlabs.org/
About Localvest: Localvest is a SaaS company that offers a platform to promote communications with existing investors and give companies raising capital the necessary tools to get new investors to help raise capital quickly and inexpensively in comparison to other solutions available on the market. Learn more at https://localvest.com/
About Capital Factory: Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, the number one startup state in the U.S. Thousands of entrepreneurs, programmers and designers gather day and night, in-person and online for meetups, classes and coworking. With boots on the ground in Austin, Dallas and Houston, we meet the best entrepreneurs in Texas and introduce them to their first investors, employees, mentors and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active investor in Texas since 2013. Learn more at https://www.capitalfactory.com/
Carol Schuler
Schuler Publicity
+1 612-281-7030
email us here