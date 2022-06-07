Dermal Fillers Market is expected to Reach USD 5,273.97 million and By Type, Product Type and Key Players
Dermal Fillers Market Material Type, Drug Type, Application, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Regional OverviewNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dermal Fillers Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 5,273.97 million by 2028 from USD 2,162.69 million in 2020. Growing awareness for cosmetic procedures, increasing prevalence of facial soft tissue trauma, and strong research and development in dermal fillers are the factors for the market growth.
Dermal Fillers Market research report involves six major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. Competitive analysis is the major aspect of any market research report and by understanding this many points are covered in the report including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyse their core competencies, and draw a competitive landscape for the market.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Suneva Medical
Teoxane SA
Croma-Pharma GmbH
FILLMED
Sinclair Pharma (A Subsidiary of Huadong Medicine)
Revance
BIOXIS Pharmaceuticals
BioPlus Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.
Galderma Laboratories, L.P.
Allergan (A subsidiary of Abbvie Inc.)
Merz North America, Inc (A Subsidiary of Merz Pharma)
Prollenium Medical Technologies
Contura International Ltd.
HUMEDIX (A Subsidiary of HUONS GLOBAL)
Shanghai Reyoungel Medical Technology Company Limited
Global Dermal Fillers Market Overview:
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global dermal fillers market in the North American region has the highest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Allergan (A subsidiary of Abbvie Inc.), accounts for an estimated market share of 33.20%. The company has continuously been involved in developing new products to increase its portfolio of dermal fillers.
Dermal fillers are substances designed to be injected into the skin to add fullness and volume. The substances used in dermal fillers include Calcium hydroxylapatite (a mineral-like compound found in bones), Hyaluronic acid, Polyalkylimide, Polylactic acid, Polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA). Dermal fillers can be classified in several criteria, including the deep dermis, depth of implantation (superficial midterms and upper, and subcutaneous levels); longevity of correction (temporary and permanent); allergenicity, the composition of the agent (allografts, semi/fully synthetic, xenografts, or autologous). Also, one of the criteria is the stimulatory behavior (physiologic processes of endogenous tissue proliferation) versus replacement fillers (space-replacing effect).
Rising demand for anti-aging procedures is expected to increase the demand for the global dermal fillers market. The high cost of dermal fillers hinders the growth of the market. Advancement in the new dermal fillers acts as an opportunity for the global dermal fillers market. Increasing side effects of dermal fillers is one of the challenges of the market.
Now the question is which other regions Allergan (A subsidiary of Abbvie Inc.) and Galderma Laboratories, L.P., and Merz North America, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Merz Pharma) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in the North American dermal fillers market. The market leaders are targeting Germany and the U.K. to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.
The global dermal fillers market is becoming more competitive every year, with companies such as Allergan (A subsidiary of Abbvie Inc.), Galderma Laboratories, L.P., and Merz North America, Inc. (A subsidiary of Merz Pharma) are the market leaders for dermal fillers. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global dermal fillers market.
Market Developments of the Global Dermal Fillers Market
In October 2019, Galderma Laboratories, L.P, a global leader in skin health-focused on developing creative cosmetic approaches, continued to invest heavily in goods and testing that improve the beauty field, with seven new clinical studies recently launched. We are confident of our continuing investment in research and development and are eager to share results relevant to several clinical studies promoting our aesthetic portfolio at the ASDS meeting, where the product roadmap is set to deliver aesthetic innovations to address rising patient needs and help drive business growth. This clinical study will be a step closer to more product approval in the forecast period
In September 2019, Merz Pharma and oncotic made major Investments in Dessau BioPharmaPark to open a new dermal filling site. This will increase the capacity of production of dermal filler and will allow the company to fulfill the demand for dermal filler in the market and will contribute to the revenue of the company in the upcoming year
Global Dermal Fillers Market Scope and Market Size
The global dermal fillers market is segmented based on type, product type, material type, drug type, application, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into semi-permanent dermal filler, permanent dermal filler. In 2021, the semi-permanent dermal fillers segment is expected to dominate the market. They are mainly used in facial line improvement, wrinkles, and lip enhancement application areas, with fewer side effects and long-lasting bio-absorbent properties.
On the basis of product type, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into biodegradable dermal fillers, non-biodegradable dermal fillers. In 2021, the biodegradable dermal fillers segment is expected to dominate the market as these are more preferred over non-biodegradable fillers due to safety concerns. If any complications occur after the biodegradable injection administration, then these will disappear spontaneously.
On the basis of material type, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into natural dermal fillers and synthetic dermal fillers. In 2021, the natural dermal fillers segment is expected to dominate in the dermal fillers market due to their high compatibility with a human body, have minor possibilities of an allergic reaction, and side effects that can be easily removed after filler removal procedures.
On the basis of drug type, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into branded, generic. In 2021, the branded segment dominates the dermal fillers market as extremely competitive markets are inhibiting the generic version of drugs from developing, and physicians prescribe the branded drugs owing to the high incentives of the product. For these reasons, branded medicines are growing and dominating the market.
On the basis of application, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into facial line correction, face lift, scar treatment, lip enhancement, wrinkles, sagging skin, rhinoplasty, cheek depression, dentistry, reconstructive surgery, aesthetic restoration, others. In 2021, the facial line correction segment is expected to dominate the dermal fillers market due to higher process volume than other applications. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the benefits of dermal filler and the increased healthcare expenditure on an aesthetic non-surgical procedure also boost the demand for dermal filler during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into dermatology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. In 2021, the dermatology clinics segment is expected to dominate the market as redundant aesthetic procedures are performed in dermatology clinics. In addition, a growing number of specialized dermatology clinics in developing countries are also increasing the volume of the process, driving the market's growth.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global dermal fillers market is segmented into retail pharmacy, drug stores, and online pharmacies. In 2021, the drug stores segment is expected to dominate the market due to easy accessibility compared to other distribution channels. More drugs can be procured in direct and bulk form.
This global dermal fillers market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief; our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Key Pointers Covered in the Global Dermal Fillers Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
Global Dermal Fillers Market Size:
Dermal Fillers Regulatory Framework and Changes
Global Dermal Fillers Market Shares in Different Regions
Dermal Fillers Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Dermal Fillers Recent Market Value for Different Regions
Dermal Fillers Sales Data for Market Competitors
Dermal Fillers Key Vendors and Disruptors Study
